Episode 3 peripheral clock twist was hidden in plain sight

The Peripheral The grandfather clock password from episode 3 jumps out of left field, but the twist is cleverly foreshadowed. The final sequence of The Peripheral In Episode 3, “Haptic Drift”, we see Chloë Grace Moretz’s Flynne Fisher and Gary Carr’s Wolf/Wilf Netherton exploring Aelita’s abandoned hideout. Flynne notices an anachronistic pendulum clock standing just like hers in 2032, except the Fisher house clock is stuck at 2:15. When Wilf turns Aelita’s version’s hands over at the same time, a hidden door opens. If all the passwords of far-future revolutionaries were so easy to crack, the Research Institute might not be chasing Flynne all over London 2100.

While Aelita using Flynne’s broken watch as her super-secret code might seem like a very convenient way to The Peripheral To maneuver its protagonists into position for the final battle of Episode 3, “Haptic Drift” sets up this twist well in advance. As Wilf explains to Flynne how he programmed his car to drive through the streets of the future London 2100 (somewhere around the 29:37 mark), the taxi passes a window at the far left of the photo that reads in capital letters: “THE WATCH TELLS A STORY.” Especially intriguing is how other storefronts Flynne and Wilf pass are blurred out of focus, while the above message is crisp and readable – for those quick with the pause button.

Peripheral clock message may hide deeper meaning

The Peripheral Episode 3 forces the audience to question why Aelita uses a grandfather clock in Flynne’s house as the basis of her password, and the plot gets complicated when considering London’s future prophetic showcase. One possibility (the annoying option) is that Aelita created the grandfather clock’s security mechanism only after selecting Easy Ice as her polt from the past. Maybe she deliberately chose an entry code that Flynne and Burton could figure out. That way, anyone could freely enter if they found her hiding place, suggesting that Aelita wants to be found (by the right person, of course).

Aelita’s grandfather clock may, however, betray a deeper connection between her and Flynne. Yet, The Peripheral The first season led viewers to believe that Aelita chose Easy Ice because of the account’s impressive video game stats. Maybe if Billy Ann Baker had spent more time playing VR and less time cleaning up the planet, Aelita would have pulled her into her future. But Aelita knowing that the Fishers own a grandfather clock that stopped at 2:15 – and then using that very specific detail as her access code – implies a deeper connection between them.

What could Aelita’s real connection to Flynne be?

In any sci-fi story that connects the past and the future, the possibility of occult blood ties is always present, which means that Aelita could be related to the Fishers through her DNA. The Peripheral has yet to reveal what happened to Flynne after the Jackpot, nor what fate befell her brother, but if one of them survives, Aelita could be her grandson. This would explain his sentimentality when using the grandfather clock password, why Easy Ice was chosen for the mission, and even why Aelita wants to save Flynne’s sketch in the first place.

Another possibility is that someone from The Peripheral future timeline caused the death of Flynne and Burton’s father. According to the character of Chloë Grace Moretz, the Fisher family’s grandfather’s clock stopped shortly after his father’s death, potentially tracing some connection between the late Mr. Fisher and what Aelita is doing in the future. The Peripheral already revealed agents such as the Research Institute and Lev Zubov are investigating Flynne’s timeline. One of them could have affected the past in a way that resulted in Mr. Fisher earlier than she should have, hence Aelita using The Peripheral‘s grandfather clock stopped as his entry code.

The Peripheral continues Friday on Amazon Prime Video.