Ex-Flamengo, Pablo Marí posts message after stab: ‘We are all fine’ | Sport

Pablo Marí underwent surgery and will be hospitalized for a few more daysPlayback/Twitter

Published 10/28/2022 12:03

The day after being stabbed in a shopping mall in the Italian city of Assego, in the metropolitan region of Milan, Pablo Marí posted a message on social media, in which says he’s fine and thanks for the messages received. The former Flamengo defender and currently at Monza remains in hospital after undergoing surgery.

“After the difficult time we are going through, my family and I want to communicate that luckily we are all well, despite the circumstances, and thank you for all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving. In addition, we want to send our condolences and all our strength to the family and friends of the deceased, and we sincerely wish all the injured to recover as quickly as possible,” he wrote.

Pablo Mari went through a surgery this Friday, to repair two back muscles injured by the stab wounds suffered on Thursday. Monza confirmed that the procedure was successful and that the Spaniard will remain hospitalized for “two or three days” and will be out of action for two months, when he will return to physical work.

The ex-Flamengo player was one of five people attacked by a 46-year-old man with psychiatric problems at the Carrefour supermarket, inside a mall. One person died and three others were injured, in addition to the Spaniard.

Pablo Marí was with his wife, pushing his son’s stroller, when you felt a severe pain in your back. He also said, according to Monza, that he saw the attacker stab one of the victims in the neck. The knife used was on the shelf in the market.

In a statement, Carrefour said it had immediately activated “a psychological support service for all employees directly or indirectly involved in the incident”.