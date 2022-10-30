Ex-Minister calls William Bonner an ‘actor’ and sends him to ‘hell’

William Bonner presented the Debate between the presidential candidates Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking reelection, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the night of last Friday (28), and a moment by the journalist stole the show.

The moment came when Bolsonaro suggested that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would have been acquitted of the processes “only by Bonner” and even provoked the journalist saying that he would “win a position in the Lula government”.

“I think Bonner will be nominated by an impossible government of yours to be Minister of the Supreme Federal Court”, said the current president.

After that, Bonner then had a “right of reply” and stated: “As I was quoted, I did say that Lula owes nothing to justice, but as a journalist I don’t say things out of my head. I say based on decisions based on the Federal Supreme Court. I just wanted to make this clarification, remembering that, even, some of these decisions are very recent”.

🇺🇸 William Bonner to Jair Bolsonaro (PL): “As I was quoted, I actually said that the candidate Lula owes nothing to justice, but, as a journalist, I don’t say things in my head, I speak based on reasoned decisions of the Federal Supreme Court.” pic.twitter.com/DXEzdsWorI— Axis Politico (@eixopolitico) October 29, 2022

The situation drew criticism from Bolsonaro supporters, such as Ricardo Salles, who was elected Federal Deputy and was Minister of the Environment in the Bolsonaro government. He called William Bonner an actor and even teased saying “for him to go act in the fifth of hell”.

Bonner is Globo’s best actor. It will represent like this there in the fifths of hell …— Ricardo Salles (@rsallesmma) October 29, 2022

Check out the other reactions regarding William Bonner’s “right of reply”!

Where has the mediator of the debate been attacked?

Bolsonaro, desperate, attacking Bonner during the debate #DebateNaGlobo — Ana Paula Renault (@anapaularenault) October 29, 2022

It’s been 10 years since William Bonner has said something he thought of.— ♔ Monark (@monark) October 29, 2022

William Bonner had the right of reply and knew how to make the most of the time.— Babaioff (@babaioff) October 29, 2022

Bonner uncondemned Lula AGAIN?! Asking Bolsonaro for the right of reply?! It’s too much emotion. Take it easy, Uílio. In this rhythm of purification, the good thief reaches the end of the transparent debate. Then you’ll have to officially take his place. — Guilherme Fiuza (@GFiuza_Oficial) October 29, 2022

Bolsonaro completely desperate, shooting everywhere with fake news… Even Bonner had the right of reply because bolsonaro even attacked the mediator of the debate 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JwPjI1qxHg— Vinicius🚩🇧🇷1️⃣3️⃣ CPX (@Vinicius_13lula) October 29, 2022

