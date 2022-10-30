Fagner passes Rivellino in the list of those who most defended Corinthians

Right-back Fagner surpassed Rivellino and became the tenth player who most wore the Corinthians shirt in history, with 476 contested matches. He entered the second half of the goalless draw against Goiás, last night (29), in place of Bruno Méndez.

The alvinegro team posted a video with bids from its number 23, which has already scored 12 goals in these years – it’s his second spell, since, after leaving Terrão and turning professional, he went to PSV Eindhoven, from the Netherlands, in 2007, and returned to the São Paulo team in 2014, on loan.

Of the current Corinthians squad, Fagner is the second that most played with the team’s shirt, behind only Cássio, who has 624 games for Corinthians. The goalkeeper, by the way, is the second that most defended the club in the historical ranking.

With a tie with Goiás, Corinthians reached 58 points in the Brazilian Championship, after 34 rounds. The team fights for a spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023 and is in fifth place.

See the list of the ten players who most wore the Corinthians shirt: