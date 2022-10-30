Fans call Lula a ‘thief’ in the stadium

fans of Vasco chanted “Lula a thief, his place is in prison”, during a match against Sampaio Correa, held on Thursday 27th, at São Januário Stadium (RJ). The candidate for election, however, was not there.

In images released on social networks, it is possible to see several people in the stands demonstrating against the PT, who was imprisoned for a year and a half for passive corruption and money laundering, identified by Lava Jato.

Vasco da Gama fans have always been different! LULA THIEF YOUR PLACE IS IN PRISON!!!!! 💪🏽🇧🇷💢 pic.twitter.com/1kaLuTZfRl — Cattle Portal (@gadocomenta) October 29, 2022

After the act, another group of Vasco fans, in favor of Lula, came into conflict with Bolsonaro’s supporters. Security had to intervene against the attacks. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ) was there.

Vasco ended up losing to Sampaio Correa, 3 x 2.

In 2007, then-President Lula was booed while participating in the official opening of the Pan American Games, in Maracarã (RJ). The demonstrations took place at least four times: the first time when the PT’s image appeared on the stadium’s screens, even before the ceremony began. The second when his name was announced by the presenter; the third, when he was mentioned by Nuzman, at the end of the ceremony, and the fourth when his name was pronounced by an orator.

