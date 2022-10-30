Felipão detonates referee of the Libertadores final after Athletico’s vice

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari expressed indignation at the press conference after the defeat of Athletico-PR to Flamengo, by 1 to 0in this Saturday (29). The commander mocked the conduct of referee Patricio Loustau for having expelled defender Pedro Henrique.

– This referee is very intelligent, he knows when to mark things, I have known him for many years in all stadiums. The first foul was not a card fault, the second was a card foul. But he already had. Trickster – he raged.

Then, Felipão came out in defense of the athlete, who was sent off in the first half.

– We still haven’t had a normal conversation, because with the end of the game, the Libertadores final, when we lose, he will feel the most hated player by the fans. It has none of that. We all conquered the opportunity to get here, we missed it by a lapse, and we’re all going to assume this defeat,” he said.

The commander also praised Flamengo’s strength and assured that he will have a dialogue with the defender.

– Not only Pedro Henrique, we lost because Flamengo was superior. The conversation I’m going to have with him is that he’s part of the group in good times and bad. Together we can make it, start having another share of victories from Wednesday. I’ll talk to him as soon as the initial moment passes, when we arrive in Curitiba – he declared.