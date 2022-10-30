Felipão exempts defender in defeat and calls judge a trickster

Coach Felipão exempted defender Pedro Henrique for being sent off in the 1-0 defeat of Athletico-PR against Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores final. According to him, the expulsion was not correct, because the first yellow card received by the athlete was not fair.

“This referee is very smart, he knows when to mark things, I’ve known him for many years in all stadiums. The first foul was not a card foul, the second was a card foul. But he had already done it. “, said the coach, at the post-match press conference.

Pedro Henrique was sent off in the 43rd minute of the 1st half for a foul from behind on Ayrton Lucas, on the side strip of the penalty area. It was his second yellow card. The first happened in the 29′, for a foul from behind on Gabigol. At 48′, in the disorganization of the Hurricane, the carioca team scored a goal.

“We still haven’t had a normal conversation, because with the end of the game, the Libertadores final, we’re losing, he (Pedro Henrique) will feel like the most hated player by the fans. , by a lapse we lost, and we will all accept this defeat”, added the coach.

“We lost because Flamengo was superior. The conversation I’m going to have with him is that he’s part of the group in good and bad times. him as soon as the initial moment passes, when we arrive in Curitiba”, he said.

With the defeat, Felipão lost the chance to become the first coach to win the Libertadores for three different clubs, as he has the titles in 1995, with Grêmio, and 1999, with Palmeiras.