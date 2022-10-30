Find out which are the 4 old cell phones that are worth a LOT

After the internalization of the consumerist vision, many products started to be bought as “disposable”. In this way, some devices have a reduced useful life, precisely to encourage the exchange in less than 2 years, as is the case of smartphones. However, some rare cell phones and old ones that are no longer of interest to you can be of great value to those who are collectors or fans.

Read more: Using Your Cell Phone While Charging Can Cause Fatal Accidents

The valuation of used

For most people, the most advanced device is the most desired, but this is not always the case. At the same time, collectors are big buyers of old cell phones. So, see below some examples and check if you have any of these templates saved:

1. Nokia 7280

This model was launched in 2004 and shows the boldness of the brand, as it did not have a numeric keypad or touch screen. Despite not having been successful in sales at the time, it is currently being sought after by collectors, and can be purchased for approximately 204 dollars, something around R$1,084.00.

2. Motorola International 3200

This model is quite symbolic, since it was the first portable digital mobile phone, launched in 1992. In this sense, it is considered one of the “brick cell phones” of the time, reaching an incredible value of R$1,300.00 approximately!

3. Motorola MicroTAC 9800X

This is a rectangular cell phone available at the time in gray and with Flip, having an antenna and a lot of elegance. That’s why it’s one of the best rated ones, and if you own this device, you can sell it to a collector for up to R$1,380.00! In addition, the more conserved it is, the more valued and valued it will be.

4. HTC Touch Diamond2

Finally, this model is a little more current, launched in 2009, and has a 3.2-inch screen. For some, it can even be a little disgusted, even rolling their eyes, but other people have it as precious, paying more than R$3,200.00 to have it in their collection!