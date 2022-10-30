Find out why Emma Stone prefers to stay off Instagram and Twitter

It sounds strange the idea that some movie stars move away from social networks these days, as it is quite natural for fans to follow and follow the celebrities they like to learn about their daily lives and their productions.

Still, some celebrities simply prefer not to have a link to the digital world in this way, as is the case with the star Emma Stonewhich you can find both in several movies in movie theaters and in streamings.

The actress is extremely well-known for having roles in multiple films of different genres, with her last major starring role playing Disney villain Cruella.

His departure from social media has been since the incident in which his Twitter account was hacked. Since then, you will not find the actress with a verified account on social media, there are only a few accounts. fake that have letters out of place and obviously do not have the verification seal.

A probably right decision by the actress; after all, even if she is far from engagements and publicity, at the same time she does not submit to the risks of having her privacy invaded and something done in her name in status public.

Certainly, the vast majority of people have already gone through some unpleasant or disconcerting situation within their own social networks. Think that you have given up using and kept a distance; Emma Stone made this same move permanently.

The case occurred in 2013, while filming “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, at one point the actress liked to use her social account on Twitter, interacting with some people eventually.

The case complicated the situation when a misspelled tweet appeared. He made reference to the actress who was removed from the feature and who would have played the character Mary Jane Watson.

The actress and the character were removed from the production so that Gwen Stacy’s impact would not be lessened or erased by the presence of Peter Parker’s other love interest.

After he found out about the case, recognizing that his account had been hacked and having his emails and password replaced, the actress announced that she was looking for ways to delete her account and has since moved away from any social network. A bold decision, given the ways the world works today.

Emma is known around the world for her many roles, she is loved by her fans and certainly, if she were part of the networking world and shared parts of her day to day self, there would be many who would love this contact with the star. But for now, her decision seems to be final on the matter.