Flamengo can assemble a supercast aiming for the world and hit the triple crown – 10/30/2022

2022 is the third most winning year in Flamengo’s history, only behind 1981 and 2019. And it is worth remembering that it reached the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil titles without having two of the main players in the squad: Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique.

With financial health in recent years and a safe full of high prizes for achievements, it is possible to think of an even stronger cast for next year. The dispute for the world title, the only one missing for the generation that arrived at the club in 2019, should be the short-term goal for signings.

A goalkeeper for Santos’ reserve, another right-back for Rodinei’s vacancy, more midfielder taking advantage of the gap in the salary sheet with the departure of Diego Ribas, a creative midfielder of good level to be Arrascaeta’s replacement and another striker, already that Pedro, the new “King of America”, became a starter.

It’s hard to win the World Cup. Even more against Real Madrid. But the ambition for February, even without the achievement, can bear good results later on.

If Dorival Júnior is not going to work for the CBF, the idea of ​​the two teams, “das Copas” and “do Brasileiro”, must be maintained. Also because the trend is for the older generation to “choose” games and it will be up to the new pieces, without a “full belly” of titles, to fight for the dreamed perfect year.

Depending on the success of the signings, Flamengo can assemble the best squad in South America and in the club’s own history. If this year, with the failure of Era Paulo Sousa and a group of players still unbalanced at the technical level, the team won the cups and is in third in the Brazilian, hiring well at the beginning of the year and with some stability throughout the season, it is a must dream even higher.

It is very likely that the World Cup will go to Real Madrid. But 2023 could be another historic year for Brazil’s greatest champion of the 21st century.