Flamengo conquers record of consecutive victories in Libertadores 2022

Flamengo won the Libertadores for the third time in history, last Saturday (29), when they beat Athletico-PR 1-0, at Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The achievement was beyond special, as Mengão broke some records. One of them is the number of consecutive victories: nine, precisely in the last matches of the competition.

THE NINE FOLLOWED FLAMENGO WINS

1 – Flamengo 3 x 0 Universidad Católica (CHI) – group stage – May 17

2 – Flamengo 2 x 1 Sporting Cristal (PER) – group stage – May 24

3 – Tolima (COL) 0 x 1 Flamengo – Round of 16 leg – June 29

4 – Flamengo 7 x 1 Tolima (COL) – Round of the round of 16 – July 6

5 – Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo – Quarterfinals – August 2

6 – Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians – Quarterfinal round – August 9

7 – Vélez Sarsfield (ARG) 0 x 4 Flamengo – Semifinals leg – August 31

8 – Flamengo 2 x 1 Vélez Sarsfield (ARG) – Semifinal round – September 7

9 – Flamengo 1 x 0 Athletico-PR – Final in a single game – October 29

Flamengo’s winning streak began in the group stage, still under the command of Paulo Sousa. On that occasion, Mengão scored 3-0 at Universidad Católica (CHI) and then 2-1 at Sporting Cristal (PER), both at Maracanã. As they had already scored another ten points, Fla advanced in first place in Group H. The draw for the round of 16 placed Tolima (COL) as an opponent of Mais Querido.

In the round of 16, already under the command of Dorival Júnior, Flamengo applied 1 to 0 over the Colombians, in the first leg. On the way back, Mengo scored 7-1. Thus, they qualified for the quarterfinals, where they would beat Corinthians 2-0, in São Paulo, and 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro.

In the semifinals, Flamengo defeated Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), 4-0, in Buenos Aires. In the return game, even with the vacancy forwarded and some reserves on the field, Mengo made 2 to 1 in the Argentine team. Already in the final, it is more alive in the fan’s memory, the Mais Querido applied 1 to 0 in Athletico-PR. The record was lifted by Sofascore.

Having won the Libertadores, Flamengo will now compete in the Recopa Sudamericana, against Independiente Del Valle (EQU), champion of the Sudamericana, on February 8 and 15. Mengão also ensured its presence in the Club World Cup, still without a defined location and date, but with good chances of being at the end of March. The headquarters was also not confirmed.

Before, however, Flamengo has the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship. Afterwards, the players will have a vacation and start 2023 with the Campeonato Carioca and the Supercopa do Brasil, this one probably against Palmeiras. In the Brasileirão, the next match is against Corinthians, on Wednesday (02), at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the 35th round of the competition.