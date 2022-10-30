Flamengo equals Palmeiras’ record of consecutive wins in Libertadores – 10/30/2022

Champion of Libertadores of 2022, Flamengo reached impressive marks in the conquest. With the victory over Athletico-PR, by 1 x 0, on Saturday (29), the red-black became undefeated champion, being the 8th team to achieve this feat. In addition, it consecrated itself as the first team to be champion winning all the knockout games from the round of 16 to the final.

With 32 goals scored, Flamengo in 2022 equaled their record for goals in a single edition, in 2021. Without losing in 13 games, Flamengo also has one of the biggest unbeaten records in the history of the competition and is five games away from the record, of 17 games without being defeated (between 2020 and 2021) and six to equal the record holders Palmeiras and Atlético-MG (18 games).

Flamengo’s victory over Hurricane was also the club’s 9th consecutive victory in Libertadores history. A record, which equaled the series of Palmeiras from 2021-2022. Flamengo, by the way, lost only one of its last 30 games in Libertadores, in the 2021 final to Palmeiras.

If he wins his next game, in the 2023 edition, the rubro-negro could become the first to win 10 games in a row since 1960 in the tournament. In fact, in 2023 Flamengo goes to its 7th consecutive participation, a record in its history and the 2nd best mark of a Brazilian team, behind Palmeiras, which goes to its 8th participation.

Most consecutive wins in Libertadores history (1960-2022):

[9] – Flamengo 🇺🇸(2022)

9 – Palm trees 🇧🇷 (2021-2022)

8 – Penarol 🇺🇾 (1966)

8 – Students 🇦🇷 (1968-1970)

8 – Cruise 🇧🇷 (1976)

8 – Vasco 🇧🇷 (2001)

8 – Santos 🇧🇷 (2007)

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Instagram

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Twitter