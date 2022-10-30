Flamengo title benefits Atltico and America for a spot in Libertadores

photo: Marina Almeida/America and Pedro Souza/Atltico

Mancini and Cuca want a spot in the Copa Libertadores With the conquest of the Copa Libertadores by Flamengo, this Saturday (29), in Ecuador, the Brazilian Championship will now concentrate seven spots for the biggest competition of clubs in South America. Thus, there will be G8 at Nacional, as the carioca club is among the first in the table.

The CBF regulations provide that the top six teams in the Brazilian Championship will qualify for the Libertadores. As Flamengo was champion of the continental tournament and the Copa do Brasil, two new accesses were opened in the Brazilian.

It is worth remembering that Flamengo is guaranteed the next Copa Libertadores for having won this year’s tournament.

The Rio title benefited Atltico and America, who still dream of participating in the international tournament. Galo is seventh in Serie A, with 52 points. J o Coelho ranked 11th, with 46. Click here and see the table!