Flamengo title party has cigar, reggaeton and beer shower

The celebration of the Libertadores title by the Flamengo delegation had a little bit of everything and started in the dressing room of the Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil (EQU), after the 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR with a goal from Gabigol. Their last step was a private party at the hotel where they were staying in town.

After the medal and trophy handover ceremony on the field of play, the athletes went wild in the locker room, starting with the board’s permission to put a tub of beer on the site. Excited, the right side Rodinei didn’t think twice, he took one of the cans and turned the liquid over his head while singing the song “em December 81”, one of the most famous of the crowd.

“I already had a beer bath [risos]. Now I will feed, rest and celebrate [risos]”, said the irreverent player as he passed through the mixed zone.

Many of the athletes also chose to taste cigars, a tradition made by football vice president Marcos Braz, after great achievements and which was accompanied by ball players Arrascaeta and Vidal. The duo, by the way, drew attention by passing through the mixed press area dancing a reggaeton that played loud and clear from the device carried by the Uruguayan.

“I just want to dance,” said the Chilean steering wheel as he passed the journalists.

Defender Léo Pereira also amused his teammates. The central table in the locker room, which was wet from holding beer cans, ice, among other utensils, served for him to simply dive on his chest and slide over it until he fell on the other side.

After boarding the bus, the delegation went to a fellowship dinner at the hotel where they were staying, in downtown Guayaquil. The party was private and reserved only for players, coaching staff, directors, employees, family and friends of the athletes. Some influencers and fans were lucky enough to have access and recorded the moment on their social media.

The trophy was present in the lobby and was the big attraction, with lots of photos being taken by everyone.

“This is a wonderful and very beautiful trophy. Last year we had a horrible trip to Rio de Janeiro after the defeat [vice para o Palmeiras em Montevidéu]. This year will be a wonderful trip. Being here is a unique opportunity, but I don’t stop to think about my importance. What’s on my mind is to compete for Flamengo. As long as I have this opportunity to represent the club, that’s all I think about,” he said.

Around midnight local time (2:00 am Brasília time), Flamengo left the hotel and headed to the airport where he took a chartered flight to Rio de Janeiro, where he was received by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. The delegation landed at the Galeão cargo court and then the players left for their homes without further contact with the fans, following a plan made by the board in partnership with the security bodies due to the elections that take place this Sunday (30) .

Fans perform street carnival in Puerto Santa Ana

On the side of the fans who were in Guayaquil, the atmosphere was very festive in Puerto Santa Ana, a tourist area of ​​the city that has become a hotspot for Flamengo fans. The bars were completely packed and the street that connects them looked like a street carnival in Brazil, with lots of samba, funk and flirting between Brazilians and Ecuadorians.

The fans didn’t have time to end the celebrations and only left the place by superior forces, since at 2:30 am local time the police adopt a kind of “curfew”, and order the bars to be closed. The police, however, had to make a kind of isolation cordon “forcing” the red-blacks to leave.