Flamengo vs Athletico-PR | Where to watch the Libertadores final live?

The time has come to see who will “paint America” red and black in 2022: Flamengo or Athletico-PR. The red-blacks enter the field this Saturday (29) to play in the Libertadores final and fans will be able to watch the game live in several options, from open TV to streaming.

Flamengo will arrive for the challenge stoked by the recent conquest of the Copa do Brasil title over Corinthians and by the excellent campaign it has been doing in the Brasileirão 2022. Dorival Júnior’s team should enter the field with maximum force and, at least on paper, can be considered a favorite to take the cup.

Athletico-PR also makes a season to be proud of the fans. Sixth in the Brasileirão, the team led by five-time champion Luiz Felipe Scolari bets on the mix between the experience of midfielder Fernandinho and the talent of young striker Vitor Roque to surprise Flamengo and, who knows, leave Ecuador with the unprecedented cup.

Libertadores final will be “tie-teima”

Flamengo and Athletico-PR have been leading an interesting rivalry in Brazilian football in recent years, and the Libertadores final will be a great opportunity to decide, in short, who has the advantage between them.

The teams faced each other in the last four editions of the Copa do Brasil, the last one in 2022, which ended with Flamengo as champion. The four knockout matches were marked by balance, with two victories for each side.

In decisions with a single game, such as this Saturday, Flamengo has a better record, as it took the cup when it faced Athletico-PR for the Supercup, in 2020. The carioca team won without difficulties, by 3 to 0.

Flamengo vs Athletico-PR: probable lineups

Flamengo (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís, João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

Athletico-PR (Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari)

Bento, Orejuela, Thiago Heleno, Nicolás Hernández, Pedrinho, Fernandinho, Erick, Terans, Alex Santana, Canobbio and Vitinho.

Flamengo vs Athletico-PR: where to watch?

The game Flamengo x Athletico-PR will be broadcast live on open TV, closed TV, pay-per-view and streaming. In other words, there are plenty of options for those who want to know where to watch the Libertadores da América final this Saturday.

On open TV, the transmission will be on behalf of SBT. On closed TV, the Libertadores final will be broadcast on ESPN, owned by Grupo Disney.

The third option is Star+, a streaming platform that also belongs to the Disney Group and shares the transmission of ESPN channels. Finally, the match between Flamengo and Athletico-PR will also air on Conmebol TV, a pay-per-view channel available to Claro, Sky and Directv GO subscribers, with prices starting at R$39.90 per month.

Flamengo vs Athletico PR