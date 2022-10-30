Flamengo vs Athletico: SBT beats Globo and has super audience in the Libertadores final

SBT led the audience in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Distrito Federal and Manaus with the broadcast of the decision of the Copa Libertadores of America, between Flamengo and Athletico. According to data obtained by THROW!Silvio Santos’ broadcaster was in front of TV Globo throughout the match that ended with the carioca club’s third continental championship.

The final between the red-blacks in Guayaquil won the program “Caldeirão”, commanded by Marcos Mion, and the soap opera “Mar do Sertão”. Between 17:01 and 18:58, while the ball was rolling at the Monumental Stadium, SBT scored an average of 16.2 points and ensured the tuning of 30.7% of the TV sets that were turned on in Greater São Paulo. With a maximum rating of 17.7 points at 17:53, still in the first half of the game.

However, the absence of clubs from São Paulo meant that the last final of the tournament televised by SBT was the least watched in the main metropolis of the country, compared to the recent three years in which the channel had the broadcasting rights.

LAST RELEASE AT THE ISSUER

In 2023, Libertadores will be broadcast again by Rede Globo. The carioca broadcaster won the channel of Silvio Santos in the dispute promoted by Conmebol and ensured the exclusivity of the competition until 2026. SBT will broadcast matches of the South American.

On cable TV, ESPN also had good ratings and scored an average of 3.1 points, while SporTV, which did not have broadcasting rights, had 0.6.