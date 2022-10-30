Flamengo wins Libertadores and increases recent ‘international gallery’

By beating Athletico-PR, yesterday afternoon (29), in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Flamengo lifted the Copa Libertadores and increased the gallery of international titles won in recent seasons. It was the third time that Rubro-Negro reached the top of the podium in the last four years.

Since 2019, the club has consolidated itself as one of the biggest winners on the continent by taking two Libertadores and a Recopa Sudamericana to the Gávea trophy room.

In the 2019 Libertadores, the first in the single-final model, Fla, then led by Jorge Jesus, beat River Plate, from Argentina, 2-1, in a game in Lima, Peru. Rubro-Negro thus ended a 38-year fast – the first title in the tournament was in 1981.

The following year, the Gávea team faced Independiente del Valle, from Colombia, in the Recopa Sudamericana. The Brazilians took the title after winning the first leg, away from home, by 5-2 and the return, at Maracanã, by 3-0.

Flamengo became three-time Libertadores champion this season, beating Athletico-PR 1-0 in Guayaquil. With the title, the team qualifies for the Recopa Sudamericana again against Independiente del Valle, who beat São Paulo in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

It will then be an opportunity to win another international title to increase the gallery, which gained new members under the baton of a generation that got used to wearing the champion belt.