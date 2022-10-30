Focus on Superman! Henry Cavill drops out of role in The Witcher

The Witcher star Henry Cavill announces he is leaving the Netflix series, with actor Liam Hemsworth set to replace him as Geralt of Rivia.

On social media, Cavill wrote:

My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with monsters and adventures, and unfortunately, I’ll lay down my locket and swords for season four. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent playing Geralt and excitement to see Liam’s take on this man more fascinating and nuanced.

After the announcement, Hemsworth stated:

As a fan of The Witcher, I am thrilled with the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. get the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of your adventure… I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m really excited to be stepping into the world of The Witcher.

As Henry Cavill himself clarified in the announcement, the change will come in Season 4, which reports suggest development has already begun, along with Season 5, which will shoot back-to-back. With that, the actor should return to focus on his role as Superman.

After years of rumors and speculation, Henry Cavill returned as Superman in the post-credits scene of black adam, establishing the actor’s return to the role in the DC Extended Universe. In addition WB Discovery is developing a sequence of The Man of Steel.

After years away from the role, Cavill’s presence is extremely significant for the DCEU. Cavill is being brought back to the behest of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonwhich convinced the head of the WB Discovery to bring him in for some filming of black adam.

Johnson put pressure on the studio for a long time, and he managed to get past the former head of the company. DC Films, Walter Hamada. Naturally, all eyes are on Superman’s future in the DC Extended Universe, particularly after the franchise’s plans change.

As mentioned above, a sequence of The Man of Steel is being developed, and will feature production of Charles Roven. Currently, the WB Discovery is looking for screenwriters. Among the possible directors is Christopher McQuarriewho worked with Cavill on Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect.

It’s also worth noting that last month, Cavill was spotted in Los Angeles with his signature Superman look – dyed black hair and no beard. And because of that, many fans began to think that the star was present on the set of The Flash during reshoots.

The Last Son of Krypton interpreter was photographed next to his girlfriend, Natalie Mistletoewalking through the streets of the famous American city, where Hollywood and the studios of Warner Bros. Discovery in the United States of America.

Apparently, Cavill will actually be in the production starring Ezra Miller. In addition to cavill, Ben Affleckthe Batman, and Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, have also been spotted in Los Angeles. With that, it looks like this will be Trinity’s definitive return to the DC Extended Universe.

