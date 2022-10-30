“For now”, “essential”; Fans ‘fall in weight’ asking for the signing of a reserve from Flamengo to Marcos Braz

O Flamengo beat Athletico-PR 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores final. The team led by coach Dorival Júnior reached its third Copa Libertadores title, and with a campaign to ‘give envy’. Undefeated, Mengão added 12 wins and 1 draw in the entire competition and is the seventh Club to win the title in this way.

With the title, the fans are already thinking about the Club World Cup at the end of this season, and in the year 2023. And after the title won in the Copa Libertadores, the red and black asked for the hiring of Ayrton Lucas, who according to them will be the replacement for Filipe Luiz.

The crowd praised the player a lot, saying he played a good game. In addition, Ayrton Lucas was also present in the capital bid of the duel against Athletico-PR, the expulsion of Pedro Henrique. It is worth remembering that the athlete has a contract with Mengão only until the end of the year.

On social media, the side was full of praise, such as: “It was essential. It changed the game. Physical strength and speed are very important for today’s game. It’s essential.; “Hiring this guy needs to be sealed right now. He is the perfect replacement for Filipe.”

See requests from fans on social media: