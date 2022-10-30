Former Flamengo shows arm marked by stomping by Luís Castro and praises Botafogo coach: ‘He’s a gentleman. Carioca football will improve with him’

Before becoming a highly respected and recognized technician in Portugal, Luís Castro was a side and played for União Leiria, Vitória de Guimarães, Elvas and Águeda, among other Lusitanian clubs. Former defender of Flamengo and the Brazilian national team, mozer told a curious episode that happened with the technician of the Botafogo at the end of the 90’s.

In an interview with “Charla Podcast”, Mozer showed the marks on his arm as a result of a step by Luís Castro, at the time when the former defender played for Benfica. And it wasn’t just any step…

– My partner Luís Castro made a hole for me here (laughs). I gave 25 stitches, internal and external, it broke my whole arm. You know that Schwarzenegger movie where you did that with your arm and the gears appeared? I moved and saw the tendons move back and forth. He says it was by accident, and I believe him, right? – Mozer said, drawing laughter from the interviewers.

The episode did not leave any kind of hurt, quite the opposite. Mozer revealed that he called Luís Castro when the coach arrived to command Botafogo and revealed that the coach apologized.

– He was kind enough to talk to me when he came here, that he was worried, that he had done me wrong, I didn’t even remember the situation. I called him to welcome him and he told me the story, that he was worried, that he had done something that made me very bad, and I didn’t remember. Then I said: “Oh, I thought it was something serious!” – joked Mozer, who spared no praise for Castro:

– Very polite, he is a gentleman, but patience always has a limit (laughs). He is an excellent coach, a capable person, he has an excellent work process, he is an educator… he is a person who had a very good training. And I am absolutely sure that football in Rio will improve with him.