Friends and family say goodbye to Alberi – 10/29/2022 – News

Friends and family gather this Saturday morning (29) at Centro de Velório São José, in the neighborhood of Lagoa Seca, in Natal, to say goodbye to the ace of the potiguar lawns. Football star from Rio Grande do Norte, Alberi died on the night of this Friday (28), after about 18 days in a private hospital in Natal, with complications from diabetes. For children, friends and admirers, the feeling is one: of an inestimable loss.

The former player also had great prominence in other parts of the country and, therefore, the alvinegro team immortalized the idol’s name in the club’s professional football training center. Admirers of Alberi say that, now, his legacy remains for sports lovers in RN and throughout Brazil. And, for the family, the memories of an indescribable human being.

“My father did everything for football in Rio Grande do Norte and that is what will remain in the memory of the family and of all the fans, whether from ABC, América or Alecrim. He was and will be the greatest asset that I carry in I followed his entire struggle and I know he was suffering”, declared Alberi Filho. “He was an example as a player and as a father. We can only thank the fans and also ABC, who didn’t miss anything for him”, said José Carlos, who is also Alberi’s son.

Another son of the former player, Aldenilton, Reizinho, lamented the loss. “It’s very hard to lose my father, because he was so loved,” he said. Augusto Azevedo, former ABC adviser, made a point of highlighting the legacy and representativeness of the former player for the entire RN. “To talk about Alberi is to rescue the history of football in Rio Grande do Norte. He is the greatest player in our state. I saw Alberi play and I say that he is the type that can never be forgotten. to do while he was alive, were done, but I think there’s still a lot to be done,” he said.

“He is a guy who needs to be immortalized in football throughout Rio Grande. It is a loss, but undoubtedly a legacy as well. Alberi was not an idol who was moved by the financial issue. He made the sport, his passion and his relationship with ABC went far beyond the professional. On the field he showed that”, adds Azevedo.

Other friends and colleagues who lived with the ace also commented on the loss and reinforced the legacy that remains for football lovers. “When Alberi arrived at ABC I was part of the club’s youth team. I built a very strong bond of friendship with him. We don’t have anyone equal to him. He was a player who knew how to pass the ball well, who hit free kicks like no one else. big loss since he stopped playing football”, says Gonzaguinha.

Cacau, who was ABC’s physical trainer for more than 10 years, comments that living with the ace was a great lesson in life and professionalism. “Even with all his grandeur, Alberi trained like all the other athletes. As a player, I saw few with the quality he had, even today. With Alberi goes the art of playing football. He was a true dancer on the field” , recalls. Souza, current president of América, regretted the departure of the former player. “He is a guy with a spectacular history. We are very sorry for this loss. May he rest in peace. The work that Alberi did here, really, will be unforgettable for all potiguars”, he said.