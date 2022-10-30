G8? See how Flamengo’s title changes the Brasileirão panorama

THE Conquest of the Copa Libertadores by Flamengo spiced up the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship. At the final whistle that confirmed the 1-0 victory over Athletico-PRthis Saturday (29), Rubro-Negro’s third championship also guaranteed that the national competition will have a G8.

Flamenguistas currently occupy third place in the Brasileirão. As it had already won the Copa do Brasil, the team had already turned the G6 into G7.

However, having become the Libertadores champion this Saturday, Flamengo will compete in the 2023 edition for the spot in Conmebol. With this, the spot that Rubro-Negro won for having won the Copa do Brasil does not go to the knockout stage, but to another club that disputes the Brasileirão.

If they remain in the top six, Flamengo opens two more spots, due to the titles of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

See what the Brasileirão regulation says



Art. 6 – The classification of clubs to the Libertadores and Sudamericana cups in 2023 will observe the situations identified below, considering the expected vacancies:

a) The Champion will access the 2023 Libertadores in its Group Stage;

b) The 2nd place will access the 2023 Libertadores in its Group Stage;

c) The 3rd place will access the 2023 Libertadores in its Group Stage;

d) The 4th place will access the 2023 Libertadores in its Group Stage;

e) The 5th classified will access the 2023 Libertadores in its Preliminary Phase;

f) The 6th place will access the 2023 Libertadores in its Preliminary Phase.

§ 1 – If a club obtains access to the 2023 Libertadores through one of the two continental competitions (in the event of winning the 2022 Libertadores or the 2022 South American) and also through one of the national competitions (Brasileirão 2022 or Copa do Brasil 2022), this club will occupy the vacancy destined for CONMEBOL, with the vacancy coming from the Brasileirão 2022 or the Copa do Brasil 2022, as the case may be, being transferred to the club best placed in the CHAMPIONSHIP, excluding clubs already classified.