Gabigol should assume Flamengo’s number 10

Gabigol confirmed that he is interested in taking over the number 10 of Flamengo

Flamengo beat Athletico Paranaense 1-0 last Saturday (29) and became champion of the Copa Libertadores da América for the third time in history. Responsible for the title goal, striker Gabigol climbed one more step in red-black idolatry. In the midst of this, the athlete was asked about the possibility of taking on the emblematic jersey number 10, used by athletes such as Zico, Petkovic and Adriano Imperador. In the answer, he didn’t blink and assured that he accepts the change.

“Actually, there was this story. When I arrived at Flamengo I was already going to use the 10, but Diego ended up staying and then continued using it. The 10 do Flamengo you don’t deny, of course I’ll accept. But first I’m going to call Zico and see if I can use it. If he lets go, with all the pleasure in the world, I’ll use the 10 — said the ace, during an interview in the mixed zone.

Do you want to buy Flamengo products online? Meet the fastest and safest store!

Currently, Flamengo’s number 10 is midfielder Diego Ribas. The trend, however, is that the numbering is vacant due to the imminent departure of the athlete. At 37 years old, Diego is in the final stretch of his contract with Rubro-Negro and has already announced that he will not renew the contract. Therefore, from next season, Gabigol will be able to assume the post. It is worth mentioning that, when he played for Santos, Gabriel already used this number

If Gabigol starts using 10, another numbering change must occur: forward Pedro, who uses 21, must assume 9. From the base, this was the number used by Pedro. The striker even has the numeral 9 tattooed on his arm and is often called ‘P9’ on social media and even by friends.