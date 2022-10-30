Ghost? Transparent creature called ‘vagina’ attracts attention

A mysterious sea creature was spotted by diver Andy Cracchiolo off the coast of Topanga Beach, near Los Angeles (United States). With its entire body transparent, what he thought was a “ghost fish” (which, in fact, isn’t even a fish) was identified as a salp, of the species Thetys vagina.

The record was posted by Cracchiolo on Instagram on October 15th. In the caption, he explained more about the species, using a quote from the scientific website Southern Fried Science.

“It swims and feeds by pumping water through its body, filtering plankton and expelling a jet of water from an organ called a siphon,” the text reads.

In the video, it can be seen that the animal has a mouth and a fin on its tail, but its transparent body is almost entirely empty, except for a spiral mass on the back.

“I was diving and taking pictures, looking for garbage and treasures. I saw the creature and thought it was a plastic bag, transparent and white, with something that looked like a brown sea snail inside. I thought it might be something unique, since I often dive at this location and I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Andy told British tabloid DailyStar.

With the repercussion of the images, scientists identified that it was a salpa, an animal that belongs to the Salpa class. maggioreof the family salpidae. That is, it is not a fish, which is also often confused with jellyfish.

Moira Decima, assistant professor at scripts Institution of oceanography in San Diego, identified the species as thetys vagina.

According to the scientist, the unusually named creature is known as the “vacuum cleaner of the oceans” because of its suction ability.

“They are filter feeders, so they eat phytoplankton, microzooplankton and they can even eat bacteria due to the fine spacing of their mesh. Their fame is their role in the carbon cycle – they are able to eat a lot because they combine swimming with eating,” he explained.

The name is believed to have originated in the early 1800s, with the word vagina used as an allusion to the animal’s appearance.

What is a salp?

The salp has a cylindrical body, with two cavities — they serve to suck and expel water from the organism, promoting the creature’s movement.

Transparency helps the animal to camouflage itself and defend itself from predators. The species is widely found in places with equatorial, subtropical, temperate and cold climates. Antarctica is the region with the highest concentration of the species.

Salps feed on phytoplankton, a set of marine photosynthetic microorganisms. As they are multicellular and asexual animals, they can reproduce with great speed, because of their own generation ability.

Despite being confused with jellyfish, salps do not present the same level of danger, according to experts, as they do not have stinging cells that cause injury to humans.