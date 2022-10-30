Gilson Machado – Nostalgia is the new thing





Cazuza was right to sing: “I see the future repeating the past”. And also Renato Russo: “I know that I always use repeated words, but which words are never said?”. We are often recycling ideas, ideologies, music, movies, art, cars, fashion. We are always looking for answers (and even comfort) in the past, in the “good times”.

Transporting this condition to the audiovisual, the option of using old aesthetics usually works very well. See, for example, the number of filters that exist to give a retro look to that “more or less” photo and make it a good photo.

Therefore, one of my pillars in audiovisual production, whether professional or made on the smartphone, are references. I always talk about it here. And today we have countless examples of the use of nostalgia as “novelty”. In cinema, a great and recent example is “Top Gun – Maverick” (by the way, a very good film, where nostalgia worked). In music, the great bands of the 70s and 80s still fill stadiums around the world with endless touring.

The influence of the past also reaches new generations through commercials, covers, swampy remakes, etc. But it is worth remembering that there are a lot of “zennials” that “float”, as well as a lot of “uncle of pavé” who think that Zendaya should be a bag brand. OK, you don’t have to know everything, but it’s nice to know who influences your kids – and the kids, in turn, understand the things that marked their parents. This exchange is essential for building balance, something we need a lot lately.

The truth is that the ideas of the past join those of the future, providing us with sensational works, others exaggerated, others not very good, others fantastic, whether in music, cinema, art and even technology.

So, when producing some material on your smartphone, be inspired by the past, from choosing where to take your video or photo to the fonts used to write a message in the video, because it will certainly work. Think about the aesthetics and look of each era and how it can contribute to your message.

Sometimes it’s not easy to make that connection, and maybe it doesn’t even make sense to be nostalgic depending on what you want to convey. Here at the production company we have an arm that digitizes VHS tapes (remember them?) to MP4, and it is natural that our ads have an 80’s and 90’s concept. people travel through time.

We played a lot with the aesthetics of the movie “Back to the Future”, a strategy based on nostalgia. But for this to work, you need to plan and study the references, so your video doesn’t fall into a fad that has nothing to do with your message.

Being nostalgic actually helps you filter out ideas that were cool in the past and use them accordingly. Also, technically, using languages ​​from other eras works well – and it’s fun. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating nostalgia, as it brings the best of the past into the present, helping to build the future. And that goes for the uncle and the nephew.

Gilson Machado is the founder of Mojo Filmes, audiovisual director for over 18 years, guitarist for the band FX Rockers, creator of the Tecnominuto YouTube channel, addicted to pop culture and technology and a compulsive user of Google street view.