Gmail: Here’s How to Free Up Storage Space

The notification that the storage is “almost full” is something that haunts all of us, especially in the Gmail. Google offers users 15GB of free storage, available to include Drive files, Docs, emails, WhatsApp backups, photos, videos and other apps.

With so many features and services interconnected, this amount of storage space can easily reach its limit. For those looking to get away from full memory, there are two options: Purchasing additional cloud storage from Google One, purchasing 100 GB or more, or the cleaning of files saved within applications.

One Gmail overloaded takes up a lot of memory space, preventing you from downloading new apps, receiving new data and messages, as well as making it difficult to use your phone. But do not worry, you can clear storage and increase the amount of space on your account.

To help you solve this problem, the TecMundo prepared a tutorial teaching how to free up storage space storage in Gmail. Check out the step-by-step through the Desktop below:

How do I find out how much available storage I have?

Start by logging into the Gmail you want to clean, go to the Google storage panel and do the following step through your computer:

open the browser your preference, especially the Google Chrome. access google.com. Tap your profile picture on top right corner. select Manage your Google Account . select Payments and subscriptions in the left panel. in the section Account Storage, click Manage Storage.

