Goalkeeper Bruno will pay R$ 650 thousand to his son for the death of Eliza Samúdio

the former goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes will have to pay his son with Eliza Samúdio the amount of R$ 500 thousand for moral damages and R$ 150 thousand for material damages in the form of loss of profits.

Judgment by Judge Deni Luis Dalla Riva, from the 6th Civil Court of Campo Grande/MS, considered the emotional shock of a child who loses his mother and is forced to go through life without the maternal reference, “even more in the face of a atrocious and absolutely reprehensible conduct”.

For the judge, in addition to suffering the abrupt rupture of maternal ties, the child bears the “indelible marks of paternal rejection, a situation that makes the factual situation under consideration substantially more painful from the point of view of moral damages”.

the case

In the action proposed by Bruno Samúdio de Souza, represented by his maternal grandmother, in the face of Bruno Fernandes da Dores de Souza, he claims to have been the victim of a crime committed by the goalkeeper in the face of his mother Eliza Silva Samúdio, insofar as he was withdrawn the right to live with her after being murdered.

In the argument, he says that before the consummation of the murder, goalkeeper Bruno, on five occasions, attempted against his son’s life by forcing the mother, still during pregnancy, to perform abortive maneuvers. He also points out that he was kidnapped and kept in private prison together with his mother, during the entire period that preceded the execution.

In the request, the son quantified the material damages at R$ 4.4 million, equivalent to civil pension to be paid until he reaches the age of 25, and also the moral damages in the amount of R$ 2 million.

Goalkeeper Bruno stopped being a prosecutor, as well as submitting a response within the legal deadline, which is why he was appointed public defender.

The defense then claimed that there was no evidence attesting to the practice of conduct tending to force the victim to have an abortion and there was no demonstration of earnings by the deceased, as well as the fact that the amount could not be calculated based on the amount judicially arbitrated as of alimony.

Goalkeeper Bruno will compensate son for taking away the right to live with his mother.(Image: Playback/Instagram)

reprehensible conduct

When analyzing the case, the magistrate emphasized that the damage is evident, since the early death of the mother, “by a conscious and deliberate act” on the part of the defendant, took away from the child the right to live with a person who “knowsly plays a preponderant role in the personal formation of any individual”, in addition to subjecting him to a situation of material helplessness.

“It means, therefore, that the death of any of the parents, especially in situations such as the present, imposes on the child and adolescent a clearly unfavorable situation in their development, with material and moral damages, subject to indemnification, residing at this point. .”

For the judge, submission to kidnapping and false imprisonment, as a young child, for several days, culminating in the murder of his mother, is a fact that “will negatively affect his life and personality, perhaps for almost his entire existence and wherever walk, to the extent that the fact had repercussions and became general knowledge of the Brazilian population”.

With regard to material damages, the magistrate stressed that fixing the amount of civil damages based on the value of the hypothetical alimony previously fixed in favor of the author, would clearly imply bis in idem.

With this, he considered that the value of the monthly pension in kind should correspond to the effective earnings of the mother at the time of the harmful event, which occurred in June 2010.

“In fact, the majority understanding goes in the sense that when there is no evidence regarding the occupation and monthly income of the deceased person, it is reasonable to adopt the value of a minimum wage, with a discount of 1/3 (one third), amount this one who would be destined for his own sustenance.”

In view of this, he sentenced goalkeeper Bruno to pay R$ 150 thousand in material damages in the form of loss of profits and R$ 500 thousand for moral damages.

