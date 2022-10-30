Goiás and Corinthians draw goalless in a delayed Brasileirão game

In a postponed game of the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship because of an imbroglio about the presence of the visiting fans in Serrinha, Goiás and Corinthians drew goalless tonight (29). In extra time in the second half, Yuri Alberto came to swing the net, but the flag signaled the offside, confirmed by VAR, causing revolt in the players and coaching staff of the São Paulo club.

With equality on the scoreboard, Alvinegro loses the chance to enter the G4 and remains in fifth place, with 58 points. The Esmeraldino increases the distance to the drop zone to nine, but remains in 13th place.

The first half was very busy and at an intense pace. Dadá Belmonte had both chances to open the scoring, but stopped at Lucas Piton and the crossbar. In the second half, the visitors had more possession of the ball at the beginning, but they couldn’t break through Alviverde’s block, which grew in production. In stoppage time, Yuri Alberto swung the net, but he was offside, and Biro stopped at the crossbar.

Best of the game: Robert Renan shows confidence

New in the lineup, the defender entered Corinthians very well. Well positioned, he got good anticipations and excelled in marking.

Worst game: Yuri Alberto misses everything he tries

The alvinegro striker was participatory, but he sinned too much when it came to completing the plays. With weak kicks and no direction, little danger took. He also failed in some easy ball possessions. He also irritated coach Vítor Pereira for not playing on the right side. He still scored a goal in stoppage time in the second half, but VAR confirmed the offside recorded on the field and disallowed the move.

The game of Goiás: A lot of speed

With three defenders, Jair Ventura gave freedom to the wings and bet on speed through the sides to reach the opponent’s attack. In the step stage, he withdrew and did not give a gap to the rival attack, however he spent the first 20 minutes without attacking.

The Corinthians game: It starts with a rush, ends with a cadence

In the first half, the São Paulo team adopted the opponent’s style and left the match wide open. After the break, he adopted a more cadenced posture and the ball was rotated in the middle to try to find a space in the defense of Esmeraldino.

Arbitration was smooth, but saw controversy in the end

The two teams came in determined to play football and made life easier for referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva, who rarely appeared. The move that drew the most attention, until added time, was an inverted side in the 26th minute of the second half. The move revolted Gil, who complained too much, claiming, correctly, that the ball had hit Pedro Raul, and was yellow.

However, as the game was heading towards the end, Yuri Alberto wrote down his, apparently in a legal position. However, the linesman signaled offside and VAR, even without showing the exact moment of the pass in the match broadcast, confirmed the field marking, invalidating the play.

Dadá Belmonte misses two great opportunities

The Esmeraldino striker had the best chances to take 0 off the scoreboard in the first half, but he was not happy in the conclusion. Cássio came out of the goal and Vinícius rolled to him who, alone, hit the opposing defender in the 17th minute.

Nine minutes later, it crossed the entire area after a cross from the right and left for Sávio. The side gave another sugary pass to Dadá Belmonte, who dominated and stamped the post.

Cantillo almost does against

In the 37th minute of the second half, Apodi, who came in very well, got up in the area and Vinícius managed to head towards the middle of the area. Cantillo appeared before Pedro Raúl to clear, but the ball hit Cássio’s crossbar before going out for a corner.

Lawn punishes

The state of the countryside was not the best in Serrinha. The ball had difficulty rolling and bounced a lot, making it difficult to create plays. “It’s an uneven pitch, it’s a technical adjustment that we need to have,” Giuliano told Premiere at half-time.

next games

The two teams return to the field on the fourth (2), for the 35th round, against the Libertadores finalists. At 16:00, Goiás visit Athletico, while Corinthians plays at 21:30, at Maracanã, against Flamengo.

DATASHEET:

GOIÁS 0 x 0 CORINTHIANS

Competition: Serie A of the Brazilian Championship – 32nd round

Date: October 29, 2022, Sunday

Time: 19:30 (from Brasilia)

Place: Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa/BA) and Marcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (VAR-Fifa/MG)

goals: -.

Yellow cards: Yan Souto, Lucas Halter (GOI); Lucas Piton, Gil, Fábio Santos (COR)

Goiás: Thaddeus; Diego (Apodi), Lucas Halter, Reynaldo, Yan Souto (Danilo Cardoso) and Sávio (Hugo); Matheus Sales (Luan Dias) and Caio Vinícius; Dadá Belmonte, Vinícius and Pedro Raul (Nicolas). Technician: Jair Ventura.

Corinthians: Cassius; Bruno Méndez (Fagner), Gil, Robert and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz (Cantillo) and Giuliano; Mateus Vital (Guilherme Biro), Róger Guedes (Geovane) and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.