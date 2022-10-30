Google Play removes 14 dangerous apps; delete them now

Security in the world of networks always falls short, as it is a place that is practically “without an owner”. However, the dangers that circulate on the internet greatly affect people’s lives, and the lack of surveillance is contradictory. However, Google Play recently removed some apps of your platform for containing malware. Understand what this means with the information we brought you today.

Data in the hands of third parties

A survey found that more than half (55%) of applications on the Google Play platform provide user data to third parties through so-called malware. However, over 200 million downloads were already made before they were removed from the app store.

What are malware?

By way of information, malware is any software designed to cause harm to a computer, server, or a computer network. This indirectly affects the user and is intentionally designed.

Diverging from this, the software can cause unintentional damage due to some problem. As such, it is normally described as just a software error.

What apps were removed?

The company specializing in cybersecurity reports that the following applications can perform some actions without the person noticing. For this, these apps download a remote configuration when they are used for the first time, and with that, they start to receive information from hackers. See the list below:

High Speed ​​Camera;

Smart Task Manager;

Flashlight+;

K-Dictionary;

BusanBus;

QuickNote;

Currency Converter;

Joycode;

EzTip;

Instagram Profile Downloader;

Ez Notes;

손전등;

계산기;

달력메모장.

What should I do?

With the problem identified and the appropriate action taken by Google, it is no longer possible to download the applications listed above. However, if you have previously installed them, the recommendation is to remove them from your device immediately.