Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 will feature Jackson Avery’s return; Look!

Despite having left the regular cast of Grey’s Anatomy In 2021, actor Jesse Williams continued to participate in a few sporadic episodes of the ABC medical drama in the role of surgeon Jackson Avery.

The great news is that, now, the artist also makes his debut behind the camera, as he was responsible for directing one of the episodes of the 19th season of the series.

Scheduled to air on November 3, the one titled “When I Get to the Border” will be the fifth episode of the 19th grade and it will certainly be loaded with a lot of emotion. In addition, his character also returns for another cameo with the doctors who work at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

According to what has been released so far, at the time, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) will be reunited with Jackson during a trip to Boston, where, in fiction, the character has been living since he left the series. Surgeon Catherine Fox (played by Debbie Allen), Jackson’s mother, will also play opposite the duo.

(ABC/Play)Source: ABC

Apparently, the presence of Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is another surprise in store for fans in the same episode. Along with Bailey (Chandra Wilson), the character will make a voluntary trip to a family planning center, however, the pregnancy of one of her patients will have severe complications and it will be necessary to act as soon as possible.

Grey’s Anatomy: learn more about the 19th season of the medical series

Officially released by ABC on October 6 of this year, the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy introduced new characters soon in its debut episode. Among them, it is possible to highlight Simone (Alexis Floyd), Jules (Adelaide Kane), Lucas (Niko Terho), Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) and Mika (Midori Francis), who work as surgical interns.

During the last few weeks, the public has followed certain revelations about the relationship of some of the newcomers with veterans. This is the case with Lucas and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), for example, as well as Jules and Link (Chris Carmack).

(ABC/Play)Source: ABC

Currently led by executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff, the medical drama was originally created by Shonda Rhimes in 2005. Since the 1st season, the audience numbers are still quite satisfactory for the network.

In Brazil, you can watch the episodes through Star Plus. Be sure to check it out!