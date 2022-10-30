Guerreiro mocks Luxemburg’s support for Lula: ‘Honesty votes 22’

“It couldn’t be different, his story couldn’t have any other option. Honesty votes 22”, wrote Leandro Guerreiro in the comments of Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s post.

Leandro Guerreiro is a declared Bolsonarista and always posts content on social media declaring his support for the PL candidate.

Athletes, former athletes and coaches who support Lula

Paulinho, Leverkusen striker
Paulinho, Leverkusen striker – photo: Reproduction
Elias, former Atletico midfielder
Elias, former Atlético midfielder – photo: Reproduction
Arthur, Bragantino striker
Artur, Bragantino striker – photo: Reproduction
Vanderlei Luxemburgo, coach
Vanderlei Luxemburgo, coach – photo: Reproduction
Joanna Maranhao, former swimmer
Joanna Maranhão, former swimmer – photo: Reproduction
Luciano Correa, judoka
Luciano Corrêa, judoka – photo: Reproduction
Igor Julião, side of Vizela
Igor Julião, side of Vizela – photo: Reproduction
Daiane dos Santos, former gymnast
Daiane dos Santos, former gymnast – photo: Reproduction
Rai, former player
Raí, former player – photo: Reproduction
Carol Solberg, beach volleyball player
Carol Solberg, beach volleyball player – photo: Reproduction
Neto midfielder, ex-Atlético
Neto midfielder, ex-Atlético – photo: Instagram/reproduction

Athletes, former athletes and coaches who support Jair Bolsonaro

Leonardo Silva, former Atlético and Cruzeiro defender
Leonardo Silva, former Atlético and Cruzeiro defender – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Dagoberto, former striker for Cruzeiro
Dagoberto, former striker for Cruzeiro – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Mariano, Atletico midfielder
Mariano, Atlético side – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Tinga, former midfielder of Cruzeiro
Tinga, former midfielder of Cruzeiro – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Diego Tardelli, former Atletico striker
Diego Tardelli, former Atletico striker – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Neymar, PSG forward
Neymar, PSG forward – photo: Reproduction
Leo Baptistao, striker
Léo Baptistão, striker – photo: Reproduction
Henrique, former midfielder of Cruzeiro
Henrique, former midfielder of Cruzeiro – photo: Reproduction
Rivaldo, former midfielder of the Brazilian national team
Rivaldo, former midfielder of the Brazilian national team – photo: Reproduction
Leandro Guerreiro, former midfielder of Cruzeiro and América
Leandro Guerreiro, former steering wheel of Cruzeiro and América – photo: Reproduction
Magno Alves, former Atletico striker
Magno Alves, former Atlético striker – photo: Reproduction
Dede, former Cruzeiro defender
Dedé, former Cruzeiro defender – photo: Reproduction
Daniel Alves of Pumas
Daniel Alves, from Pumas – photo: Reproduction
Jair, Atletico midfielder
Jair, Atlético midfielder – photo: Reproduction

