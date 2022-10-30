Halloween HBO Max | 10 FUN Movies to Watch This Halloween

In exactly two days the world will be able to celebrate a new halloween – known here in Brazil as Halloween, and celebrated on October 31st. But for horror aficionados and all this theme – even if it’s just a frightening pretense – the celebrations of the date start at the beginning of the month and last every day of October. To help you, dear reader, to fully get into the mood of this date that we love so much, we continue with our series of articles with tips on movies and series that are very suitable to be watched and celebrated on this occasion of scares and goosebumps, but also a lot of fun. Continuing with this year’s column, we now bring you tips from Warner’s official streaming: HBO Max. Here, however, the proposal is different from the others in this column. This time we opted for lighter and more fun films, which even though they still address the Halloween theme and use spooky elements, can still be recommended for the whole family. Check out the 10 films we selected for you below.

We start the list of nominations with a hot production, out of the oven (or out of theaters) this year straight to the HBO Max platform exclusively. The proposal is still curious, after all it is the first feature starring the band Foo Fighters. The project was written by Dave Grohl, front man of the group, but it is not a biography. Despite all the schemers playing themselves, the story is pure “terrifying”, and shows the group isolating themselves in a studio house in order to record their new album, only to realize that the place is haunted and full of ghosts and demons. .

Speaking of celebrities playing themselves, here we have that proposal again with a vehicle for Seth Rogen, James Franco, jonah hill and their termites. Written by Rogen in partnership with Evan Goldbergthe plot shows a party at James Franco’s house where half Hollywood are, including the singer Rihanna. To the misfortune of everyone and the world, in the midst of the celebration watered with a lot of alcohol and other “things but”, erupts the apocalypse on Earth, with holes opening in the ground and demonic creatures walking among us. It remains for a few survivors to protect themselves in such a mansion trying to survive. Pure hilarious metalanguage.

It is not new that Hollywood studios produce movies exactly in the molds that fans want. In fact, Snakes on board was one of the first “interactive films” in this sense, where fans could give their opinion on what they would like to see on screen, and even create the catchphrase spoken by the protagonist. Samuel L. Jackson in the key scene. The plot is beyond simple, but that was all the fans wanted to see, namely: Samuel L. Jackson in a runaway plane, full of snakes and snakes killing passengers. It’s an all-B joke that sounds like it’s straight out of a grindhouse show – but it’s performed by a big studio with a big name and a respectable budget.

The idea behind this specific article of tips for halloween, unlike the others so far, is to present movies that everyone can watch as a family, in this way the tips privilege lighter films, aimed at comedy or action, without being in fact very scary. And here, the indication is of an animation that is the face of halloween. Made by Steven Spielberg, the feature tells the story of 12-year-old teenage friends living in a neighborhood where they suspect that one of the houses is actually alive and is a monster. Just say they are right.

One more animation tip, and this is another movie that is all about halloween. Well, in saying that the work is directed by Tim Burton you can already imagine what to expect, since much of the filmography of the filmmaker could fit the halloween theme. Anyway, this was the first animated film that Burton directed, and the story is so strong that it could very well be done with real actors. In the plot, a young man thinks twice before marrying his fiancée, and accidentally ends up marrying the corpse of a woman, who comes back to life to tell her sad and tragic story. The cool thing about the film is the visual change from the world of the living (cold, dark and monochromatic) to the world of the dead (alive, happy and full of colors).

First live-action film (with real actors) based on the classic late 1960s cartoon created by the studio Hanna-Barbera. Well, friends, you who are a fan of the character, know that he was created before you were born, and who knows even before your parents were born. This means that Scooby Doo and his gang have been bringing fun to many generations for a long time. And the universe of the characters is another one that has everything to do with halloween, that’s because Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and the most famous Great Dane dog in pop culture spend their days unraveling mysteries in scary places, always involving some monster. , ghost or creature – which in the end turns out to be just some malicious guy. The film was written by James Gunn and is turning 20 in 2022.

In the late 90s, teen horror movies, also known as slashers, were revived thanks to the success of Panic (1996). Then came a veritable flood of titles, such as I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), Urban legend (1998) and Halloween H20 (1998). One of the most obscure and which completely immersed itself in satire (even without forgetting scary elements) was this The Killing Hand (idle hands). Among other things, the film served to present Jessica Alba and Devon Sawa (who in the following year would star premonition), as the protagonist duo. In the plot, a demonic entity takes over the idle hand of a lazy teenager – and turns into an evil version of the “thing”, the living hand of the Addams family.

As said, the repertoire of films signed by Tim Burton it has everything to do with halloween – and the date is a good occasion for a marathon of the filmmaker’s works. Fits like a glove. So, we bring another Burton feature contained in the collection of HBO Max, this being his first great success. Beetlejuice, in the original title, is a traditional but very creative ghost story. In the plot, a couple dies after suffering a car accident and is trapped in their big house like two lost souls. A new family buys the property, and now they must find a way to evict them while they learn to be real ghosts.

Another classic “terrir” production from the 1980s, this is a work that was born with a cult air. It all started back in the 1960s, with a B movie directed by the king of such works, Roger Corman. Then, the idea that talks about a murderous carnivorous plant, being discovered by a typical loser who works in a flower shop, was adapted and won the stages in Broadway shows in the early 80’s. Brazil. This new version, in the form of a musical, went the opposite way, returning to the movie screens – directed by Frank Oz and with names like Rick Moranis, Steve Martin, Bill Murray and John Candy in the cast.

The first Gremlins it takes place at Christmas time, but uses elements that have more to do with halloween. That’s because it tells the story of a father who brings his son a more than cute little creature of a race known as the Mogwai, who they name Gizmo as a Christmas present. This species of guinea pig with legs and arms has rules on how to be treated, such as not being fed after midnight or wet. Once he breaks these rules, he gives “breeds” to others like him that evolve to become “lizards” with homicidal tendencies. The mix of elements like humor, adventure for the whole family and horror is typically straight out of the 80s, where we weren’t quite sure what to feel. Gremlins was hugely successful, but the sequel took a while to come out – with a hiatus of almost ten years. A third party is expected.

