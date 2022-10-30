Hamilton ‘answers’ Alonso after title comment







There are wounds that never finish healing. The 2007 season of formula 1 seems to be a good example. It’s been 15 years but Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton They seem to have those very vivid memories. And after the Spaniard said in an interview that he sees the titles of Max Verstappen as the most valuable, the seven-time champion responded with a ‘poke to the former teammate of McLaren on the social networks.

It was Alonso’s first year at McLaren, newly crowned two-time world champion, and he shared the box with a rookie Hamilton in his first season. With the best car on the grid, both were favorites in contention for the title, but bad decisions, mechanical and human errors and other problems, the two ended up seeing Kimi Raikkonen turn the game around and end up champion.

At McLaren, the deal went from bad to worse between the two, with Alonso deciding to return to Renault for the following year. Since then, the relationship between the two seems full of ups and downs, with some moments even this year, such as the accident at the start in Belgium.

But the ball of the moment started with statements by Alonso to the Dutch newspaper From Telegraafsaying that, for him, Verstappen’s two titles are more valuable than Hamilton’s, having competed against drivers from other teams.

“I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but it’s still very different when you’ve won seven world titles and you’ve only had to fight your teammate. I think a title like that has less value than someone who’s had fewer titles but having to fight other riders with the same or better material on hand”.

“In 2005 and 2006, I had a good start to the year, and I was able to create an advantage in the lead. Then the others could end up with better cars, but I managed to manage that difference. I never had to fight my teammate to win. those titles. And I didn’t see Max fighting Pérez or Albon to win races.”

“But Schumacher, in particular, had to fight his teammate to win five titles in a row, while Hamilton fought Rosberg and Bottas. I see that as different.”

But seeing the negative repercussion of his statements, Alonso took to social media to ‘put up the heat’: “And once again… Please, all titles are incredible, deserved and inspiring. Incompatible with each other, and let’s enjoy the champions and legends of our times. I’m tired of the never-ending search for headlines. Let’s enjoy them.”

But that was not enough to appease Hamilton’s spirits. As soon as Saturday’s ranking came to an end, he tried to add fuel to the fire with this post on social media:

Hamilton’s photo shows the podium at the 2007 US Grand Prix in Indianapolis. In the image, Hamilton can be seen first on the podium, laying his hand on a visibly disappointed Alonso as he finished second. The Englishman put an emoji to accompany.

