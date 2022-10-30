Hamilton responds to Alonso with podium photo at McLaren 2007 – Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton decided not to take it home. After an interview with Fernando Alonso to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf to gain repercussion after the Spaniard stated that the titles of Max Verstappen were more valuable than Hamilton’s, the seven-time champion used social media to counter the statement.

Lewis posted a photo of the podium 2007 United States Grand Prix. At the time, the then rookie beat Alonso, his teammate, to win only his second career race. The test was rightly marked for having been the beginning of an internal war between the two in the McLaren.

Hamilton started from pole position and had the race under control until lap 37, when Fernando approached. The Spaniard tried a maneuver on the outside, but was unable to complete it. Then the Prince of Asturias passed close to the pit wall on the next lap, complaining about his teammate’s defense.

Ultimately, Alonso ended up leaving McLaren at the end of that season. The infighting with the seven-time champion ended up paving the way for a surprising title for Kimi Räikkönen with Ferrari in 2007.

“I have great respect for Lewis, but it’s different to win seven championships when you only have to fight your teammate,” Alonso said in the interview with De Telegraaf. “So I think that a title like that has less value than when you have fewer championships, but you had to fight opponents with the same or better equipment than yours”, he explained.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Fernando Alonso was once again involved in controversy with Hamilton (Photo: Alpine)

Then, Alonso cited his own example in the two years he was champion with the Renault. In his first conquest, in 2005, the current pilot of alpine had a dominant season, leading from the start, and lifted the cup at the Brazilian GP with two races to go. In 2006, the dispute against Ferrari Schumacher went to the last stage, coincidentally also in Brazil.

“In 2005 and 2006, I started the season well and managed to create an advantage. Maybe the others had better cars, but I managed to manage that advantage”, declared Alonso, who at the time shared the Renault pits with Giancarlo Fisichella.

“I’ve never fought for these titles against my teammates, just as I haven’t even seen Max fight [Sergio] Pérez or [Alexander] Albon to win races. But Schumacher, in particular, faced his teammate to win five World Cups in a row, and Hamilton struggled with [Nico] Rosberg and [Valtteri] boots. It’s different, I think,” she continued.

Alonso had made amends with Hamilton after the incident at the Belgian GP (Photo: Mercedes)

Once the interview was over, Alonso used social networks to clarify that he considered “all titles incomparable” and even accused the publication of sensationalism. “And once again: all titles are incredible, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable among themselves, let’s enjoy the champions and legends of our current time. Tired of the continuous search for headlines. Let’s enjoy them”, said the pilot on his official Twitter account.

This isn’t the first time this season that the two have fallen out. At the Belgian GP, Hamilton caused a collision with the Spaniard on the first lap, and saw Alonso call him an idiot and claim that he “only knew how to win when he started first” on the radio. Even after the seven-time champion took the blame, the Spaniard once again mocked the incident, recalling the crash with Rosberg in 2014.

The two even made amends, with the two-time champion blaming the press for the great repercussion. Lewis handed Alonso an autographed cap to seal the peace, which didn’t last long.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.