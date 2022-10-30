Harry Potter | Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Franchise Thing He’ll Never Do Again

There’s something about the Harry Potter franchise that was so special, that star Daniel Radcliffe thinks he’ll never be able to repeat in the future.

talking to the QAthe actor revealed that in one of the scenes he filmed for the Triwizard Tournament of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Firehad to dive into a tank and perform underwater.

The experience was good, though. Radcliffe not to believe that it will repeat, since nowadays only very specific productions film scenes in such a way.

“There’s a lot of stuff in Harry Potter that was very intense and crazy, that you couldn’t even imagine at the time, because it was like, ‘Yeah, they’re building a tank where the D stage used to be, they’re going to do this to film under it’ water for six weeks. I had like a logbook of all the hours I had to be underwater. It was really cool, I heard that we averaged seven seconds of usable footage a day. But then again, these are one of those things that you do thinking, ‘I’m never going to do this again, and if I do, I’m going to be one of the only people who ever did it.’ It was one of those moments where you look back and say, ‘God, this is special.’” – Said Radcliffe.

Read more about Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter grossed $7.7 billion is one of the most popular and successful franchises in movie history. Currently, it can be seen in its entirety thanks to the HBO Max.

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) is a 10-year-old orphan who lives unhappily with his uncles, the Dursleys. Until, suddenly, he receives a letter containing an invitation to join Hogwarts, a famous school specializing in training young wizards.

Initially Harry is prevented from reading the letter by his uncle Vernon (Richard Griffiths), but soon he receives a visit from Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), the Hogwarts gamekeeper, who arrives at his house to take him to school.

From then on, Harry begins to discover a magical world he had never imagined, living the most diverse adventures with his newest friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).