Hollywood Stars for Halloween 2022

I love Halloween, but my annual party isn’t happening until next week because of the election (and then I’ll post pictures). However, in Hollywood, the stars dressed up to celebrate the horror party. See some of them here:

Zoey Deutch took on the pink Power Ranger look. She looked beautiful and sexy.

JOsh Duhamel was unrecognizable. He was dressed as J. Howard Marshall and wife Audra Mari as Anna Nicole Smith. They were at the Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday night.

I found Rebel Wilson’s Rebel Wilson-in-the-box costume amusing. Hahaha!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly decided to dress up as another iconic couple formed by a music star and an actress. They are Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, recently objects of the series Pam and Tommy.

Paris Hilton, who loves Halloween, decided this year to dress up as Sailor Moon.

Sarah Michelle Gellar was jealous of the looks of the girls from Punishers, from Netflix. And borrowed one of them…

Actress Addison Rae was almost unrecognizable as Lady Gaga for Halloween, right?

Recognized Vanessa Hudgens? She decided to embody the Black Swan, and was unrecognizable.

Kylie Jenner made a super production to show her costume of Frankenstein’s Bride. I loved!

Every year someone dresses up as Vivian, Julia Roberts’ character, in A beautiful woman. The ball of the year for 2022 is Rachel Zegler, from Love sublime love.