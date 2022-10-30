How Flamengo can have ‘above-average reinforcement’ for the Club World Cup in a promise made by Marcos Braz

A month before the Libertadores final, the manager had already made a ‘promise’ to fans thinking about a possible Club World Cup

After the conquest of CONMEBOL LibertadoresO Flamengo you can start thinking about the dispute of the Club World Cup. It is a great reinforcement can reach the club to be able to try to face off with the Real Madrid.

In an interview with Benja’s channel, Youtubeon the 15th of September, Marcos Braz stated that he intends to hire a player who is a world reference to compete in the Club World Cup.

“If Flamengo, any team that is champion of the Libertadores, actually plays the World Cup in December. And the windows are closed. Palmeiras had the opportunity to play the World Cup in February, they might or might not have made signings, who has to analyze and the palm trees. Flamengo, if they are Libertadores champions, as well as Athletico-PR, will compete in the World Cup in March, with the windows open”, began by saying:

”So, nothing more natural, as Flamengo has been doing since 2019, that, in the windows, Flamengo strengthens itself even more. So, if Flamengo is Libertadores champion, like Athletico too, the window will be open. The sky is the limit. Our thought is that a player is far above average, a world reference”he concluded.

Flamengo acted strongly in the international market in the second half of 2022. In addition to firing Paulo Sousa and bringing in Dorival Jr, the red-black board brought in four players who played outside Brazil: Everton Cebolinha, Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar and Guillermo Varela.

In the celebration of the Libertadores title, the players and the manager led an excited chorus for the World Cup of “Real Madrid, wait, your time will come!”.

In addition to Real, they are also confirmed for the World Cup: Seattle Sounders (USA), champion of Concacaf Champions League, Wydad Casablanca (MAR), champion of CAF Champions League and auckland citychampion of OFC Champions League.

