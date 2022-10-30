How sex and irreverence invaded Paris Fashion Week – 10/24/2022 – Illustrated

“Change history,” read the flyer left at each seat of Stella McCartney’s parade in the Piazza del Centro Pompidou. Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld were there, chatting with Jeff Koons in the middle of the night. The Paris shows were finally winding down, and the quote — from Yoshimoto Nara, a Japanese artist known for his portraits of grumpy, wide-eyed girls whose work at least partly inspired the collection — seemed to serve as an epitaph for the season. Nostalgia has reigned since Fendi opened the season in New York with a celebration of 1997 and the birth of its Baguette bag.

Another characteristic trait was sex, or interpretations of what “sexy” is. This is remarkable considering that the collections, made up mainly of women’s clothing, coincided very closely with a period when women’s rights are under increasing threat. But it cannot be said that there has been a major reconsideration of the role that fashion plays in stimulating and exposing female power on the catwalks.

An exception was Miuccia Prada, who combined the two in her no-frills show for Miu Miu, betting heavily on the set of traits that was very successful two seasons ago —extremely short tops accompanied by low-cut pieces for the lower body— , and helped to accelerate the trend towards a turn-of-the-millennium fashion revival and bare stomachs, ubiquitous in the shows over the past four weeks.

But this time she opted for a more functional focus: wide belts with pockets, with a carrying capacity similar to a shopping bag, apparently fastened with Velcro to the back of the pieces and capable of functioning as microskirts in an emergency, resuming the old style. belt idea as a skirt.

They were accompanied by men’s boxer shorts with the waistbands visible, leaving aside the vestiges of last season’s lingerie, and by bra-shaped tops, in many cases made of faded denim or leather, with matching jackets and coats. acting as a top layer. The show also included layered clay-colored T-shirts, three at once, or decorated with rhinestones, as well as glittery mesh pieces with transparencies.

Detachable belts also appeared at the Sacai show, in which Chitose Abe appears to have decided to rein in the tendency to overcomplicate her signature hybrid pieces by focusing on pleats, to great effect. There were pleats on the sleeves of tracksuits and the backs of tights, and they were also used to create a trapezoidal effect in the cuts of precisely cut jackets.

And in all the pieces there were belts, in gabardine, with big protruding and puffy pockets that resembled a little saddlebags, in yet another historical reference that fashion seems strangely incapable of abandoning, see Lanvin’s cocktail dresses. They, however, offered a practical side. It is possible to use the pieces with ouj without the attached pockets, depending on how much the person needs to carry. This eliminates the need for bags.

Still, for the most part, the system seems to have gone back to the past, with stunts on the catwalk, Instagram celebrities and crowds filling every space, inside and outside the parade venues, and fans howling for the latest K-pop stars. , who are an indispensable presence in the front row of recent fashion shows.

Designers are digging into their own pasts for inspiration. Well, who wouldn’t love an opportunity to go back and do things again, but better this time? Revisionism is one of the great promises of fashion. At least for those who know how to use it.

McCartney knows, revisiting the hits that established his fame at the turn of the millennium: hipster Savile Row pants, oversized coats, chain-link blouses, all in the primary colors of the museum where the show took place, but with the refreshing confidence that only time seems to create.

But while Chanel’s opening film, starring Kristen Stewart, which brooded over the evolution of identity, seems to have touched on the same idea — that “we should set fire to the best of the past so we can start over,” as he put it. the actress, perhaps pointing to designer Virginie Viard’s struggles with the Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld legacies, and her attempts to seize control of such a strong heritage brand—the result was less than convincing. Partly because it could be summed up in one word: shorts!

Sport, bermuda, buclé, black-tie, chess, tap dance, passista. No matter what material or style you imagine, Viard has turned it into a pair of shorts. Often paired with a classic coat and a pair of fishnet stockings decorated with rhinestones or low socks. This all looked less like a significant revision of legacy codes than a somewhat transparent effort to win the vote of young people. The diversity of sizes on the catwalk, on the other hand, was a real step forward.

At least in the case of Thom Browne, who returned to Paris after two years to demonstrate, once again, that the tools of life of the rich Americans of the past have a place at the Opéra Garnier, the reinvention of a familiar story had a cast a both unexpected and a moral of the story at the end.

This took the form of a baroque, parodic retelling of the Cinderella story, in four acts, starring Gwendoline (“Game of Thrones”) Christie, MJ (“Pose”) Rodriguez, a bunch of Oxford cloth, and the promise that the “shoe fits all feet”. In Browne’s world, every heroine can go to the suburban high school prom.

And they can do it in varsity taffeta technicolor coats turned into opera capes, later abandoned on the catwalk to reveal polka-dotted ensembles and low skirts and pants that reveal underwear, all in a symphony of shades of gummy candy. Also extreme poodle coats, corsets and skirts — which instead of poodles bore the image of Hector, Browne’s dachshund — as well as punk-inspired ball gowns and pleated miniskirts.

At the end of the soundtrack, “You’re the One That I Want”, from “Grease”, brought back the prince and princess, who began dancing on the catwalk along with the models. And then a pink Cadillac came in, in place of the pumpkin-turned-carriage. It was very difficult not to smile.

The same goes for the futuristic amusement park created by French artist Philippe Parreno for Louis Vuitton and fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière: a backdrop in the shape of a gigantic extraterrestrial red flower positioned in the center of the Cour Carrée of the Louvre, with moving carnival lights and stamens extended to the sky. The models — plus Vuitton ambassador Jung Ho-yeon — came out of the flower, wearing equally oversized pieces that highlighted the brand’s metallic handbags.

An oval-shaped tweed coat had an oversized zipper that reached up to her chin like a lacy collar. Giant buckles served as corset belts over floral pants. Fake shoulder straps created from patterned fabrics graced leather pieces, and real straps extended to the hems of leather dresses. The golden padlocks that decorate all Louis Vuitton bags served as links for the straps of an apron dress.

Irreverent details like these don’t exactly change the story, but they play with it, ultimately offering a dose of fashion code switching that feels particularly appropriate.

Translation by Paulo Migliacci