How to have 2 WhatsApp on the same phone using dual app | apps

Using two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone is something that can be done on Android devices. With different phone numbers, it is possible to use two applications for this: Dual Messenger, in the case of Samsung devices, or the Parallel App, for other cell phones with the Google operating system. This type of action “clones” the Meta messenger and can be very useful, for example, for those who want to access a personal and a professional account simultaneously (but without WhatsApp Business), without the need to use two different devices.
Dual Messenger can be used natively, without the need to resort to third-party apps. On mobile phones from other brands, on the other hand, it is necessary to install the Parallel App for free through the Google Play Store. Check out, in the following tutorial, how to have two WhatsApp accounts active on the same device through the two procedures.
With the Parallel App, users can use two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone; learn how to use it — Photo: Fernando Braga/TechTudo
How to have two accounts Whatsapp at the Samsung Galaxy
1. On the Samsung Galaxy, go to the device’s “Settings” and tap on the “Advanced Features” option;
Accessing the “Advanced Features” settings on the Samsung Galaxy — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Bijora
Step 2. Select “Dual Messenger” and activate the switch next to “WhatsApp”;
In “Dual Messenger” can be found the options of applications available to be duplicated — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Bijora
Step 3. Tap “Confirm” to accept the terms of use, then select “Install”. Wait for the second version of the messenger to be installed on the smartphone;
Steps for installing the second version of WhatsApp on a Samsung Galaxy phone — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Bijora
Step 4. A new WhatsApp icon will be available on the device’s home screen, accompanied by a small orange symbol. Tap on it to open the second instance of the messenger and, finally, follow the app’s standard procedure to register the new phone number.
Using the Dual Messenger feature, two versions of WhatsApp will be available on the same device — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Bijora
How to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone with the Parallel App
Step 1. Open the Parallel App and tap “Agree and continue” to accept the terms of use. On the next screen, select “Allow” for the platform to access the device’s media and work correctly;
To start using the Parallel App, you must accept the terms of use; application also requests access to the device’s media — Photo: Reproduction/Mariana Tralback
Step 2. Select the WhatsApp icon and, on the messenger home page, tap on “Agree and continue”;
By tapping the WhatsApp icon within the Parallel App, users will be able to configure the second messenger account on the device — Photo: Reproduction/Mariana Tralback
Step 3. Enter the phone number and tap the “Next” button. On the next screen, confirm the action by tapping “Ok”;
Entering a phone number on WhatsApp through the Parallel App — Photo: Reproduction/Mariana Tralback
Step 4. Integrate your contacts and media files by tapping “Continue”; it is also possible to select the option “Not now”. Then enter your name and profile picture and tap “Next” to start using the second messaging app account on the same phone.
To start using the messenger, it is necessary to enter a username; the profile picture is optional — Photo: Reproduction/Mariana Tralback
