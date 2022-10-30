how to ignore someone on whatsapp without blocking them?

Blocking someone on WhatsApp can be annoying and even embarrassing, depending on who it is. Now answer us: you know when you want to ignore a person for good, but you don’t want to use the most drastic measure? So it is. The good news is that it is possible to ignore an unwanted contact without having to block the number. See this trick!

It’s super simple actually: we use the resource “To file”. You can just throw the contact to an area that you will practically not access. It will be simple to ignore unwanted contact without having to block it.

unwanted contact

You can also use this option to hide a conversation and even groups. Yes, those boring ones you didn’t ask to join. There are people who take advantage of the possibility of archiving interactions to leave only the most important contacts in the main. It is also a good way of organizing the application of messages.

The chats that have been archived remain there and undisturbed. They don’t indicate new messages, they don’t make any notification sound. It’s like a hidden folder. It’s very simple to archive a conversation and ignore an unwanted contact for good. See the step-by-step guide on how to make your day to day lighter:

On the “Conversations” tab, tap and hold the conversation which you want to archive.

which you want to archive. Choose the “Archived” option at the top of the screen.

You can do this with more than one or all of them at once. If that’s what you want, follow the steps below:

In the “Conversations” tab, click on “More options”;

Go to “Settings”;

Tap “Conversations”, “Conversation History” and “Archive All Conversations”.

If you want to view the archived contents, just tap on the “Archived” folder and check all of them, as they will be there. You can also unarchive any contact or group whenever you want.

Just tap and hold and the option will pop up. Set the “Unarchive” option at the top of the screen and… that’s it! The history goes back to your main WhatsApp page.