Hugh Jackman recalls ‘humiliating’ audition with Sandra Bullock

The actor Hugh Jackmanknown for playing Wolverine in theaters, spoke to Variety and revealed a ‘humiliating’ audition with the actress Sandra Bulllock. Turns out he auditioned for the movie ‘Miss sympathy‘, from 2000, where the actress plays an FBI agent who has to pose as a candidate for the beauty pageant.

Jackman wasn’t famous at that time and he auditioned for the role of Eric Matthewswhich ended up being lived by Benjamin Bratt. In fact, he didn’t even want the part, but his agent convinced him to audition, as it would help in the negotiation of the movie ‘Somebody Like You’, which he ended up doing. And so he comments:

‘Nobody knew X-Men yet. I was a nobody. I read the script with Bullock and she was amazing, fast, I was trying to catch up with her, but I didn’t know the script that well; It was the first time I auditioned with someone else… I was impressed that she was there. I didn’t expect this. I think she auditioned eight people. It was humiliating, when her agent says, ‘I don’t want you to get this role, but get the role. And then… I couldn’t’

Read more about Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman will be returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which with the direction of Shawn Levyis set to premiere on September 6, 2024.

Given the proximity of filming, we know that the recruitment of members for the backstage team began with the arrival of Raymond Chan as a production designer.

Winner of an award in the Art Directors Guild for his work as supervising art director on ‎‎Guardians of the Galaxy‎‎, Chan held the same position in ‎‎Thor: The Dark World, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War‎‎and ‎‎Avengers: Endgame.‎

‎Outside of comic book adaptations, Chan has also worked with Alfonso Cuaron (‎‎Sons of Hope)‎‎ and Ridley Scott (‎‎Robin Hood‎‎).