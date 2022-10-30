Hulk vs Captain Marvel – Who is the strongest? find it out

Via: ScreenRant

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, few heroes rival the powers of Captain Marvel and the Hulk, but a clear winner was revealed when the MCU’s Avengers battled it out in the comics.

In a battle between the two Avengers of the MCU, in the comics, the two would exchange powerful blows, but there it is proven that there would be a clear winner that we are going to reveal now.

In Avengers (2013) #39, Carol Danvers is tasked with taking down the Emerald Giant. However, Captain Marvel’s attempts to stop her strength in a fight ended in her defeat, as she barely scratches the Hulk as he dispatches her with ease.

The Avengers and the Illuminati end up in a fight between some of the mightiest heroes in the Marvel Universe. Captain Marvel is dispatched against the Hulk, with the hero confidently admitting that she would “knock him out“. But while Captain Marvel has encountered powerhouses like Thanos before, the Hulk is simply too tough for her to do any serious damage.

While she has the upper hand when it comes to mobility and intelligence, when combined with the Hulk’s strength and powers, there is little road to victory for the hero.

It’s possible that Captain Marvel will find a way to defeat the Hulk by besting her fellow hero and tricking him into defeat with the help of her fellow heroes, but as the fight in the comics proves, in a one-on-one confrontation, it usually doesn’t win under most circumstances.

