Tifanny during the Women’s Superliga match (Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo)

Tifanny Abreu, or simply, Tifanny is the first transsexual athlete to compete in official tournaments in women’s disputes. The athlete who currently plays for the traditional Osasco team gave a special interview to the Yahoo Brazilhighlighting moments in the career, selection, taboos, prejudices, in particular, about the current movement of conservatism in sport.

How did you start your career as a volleyball player? How has the current generation of Brazilian volleyball seen?

I started to be interested as a child and teenager playing on the street, but it was at 17 that I started training and learning to play real volleyball. Brazilian volleyball is well represented by the new generation giving a volleyball show on the court

Do you believe in a call-up to the selection?

I am already 38 years old. It is difficult to call up even if it has FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) clearance for a trans woman, I find this call difficult.

A delicate subject, but one that many would like to know: how is the treatment of athletes, clubs, managers, in relation to the issue of being a trans athlete?

Today I have the same treatment as any other cis woman, no differences.

Do you have any fear of reprisals or persecution for being trans?

It is always difficult for trans people in Brazil, we are subject to transphobia at any time, since there are no hard protection laws and no social work, aimed at respect for our class.

You represent the voice of many people who suffer prejudice, abuse. What is it like to deal with this and actually represent equality and freedom in sport?

I didn’t expect to be a spokesperson for our community. I just wanted to be who I am and practice my sport, but life gave me this fight and I will fight as long as I can so that one day everyone can live without fear and be happy as they are.

How do you this conservative movement in sport?

There is a conservative movement in society, not just in sports and this movement does not want to let different people free occupy spaces that in their minds only the normative cis can occupy, so this fight for rights without exclusions is very important.