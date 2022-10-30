“I would terminate the contract tomorrow”; Corinthians medallion has leaked photo seeing Fla title and Fiel resigns

Rubro-Negro beat Athletico-PR in a final disputed in Ecuador and reached the third championship of Liberta

Flamengo’s title in Libertadores da América continues to have a lot of repercussions throughout South America. In Brazil, the Rubro-Negra conquest even caused turmoil in one of the biggest fans in the country.

Without playing for more than 70 days, striker Júnior Moraes had a photo of himself leaked in a celebration of the trophy won by Fla. The player appears alongside Flamengo fans, in a post with the caption “Pra cima Mengão”.

Quickly, the post exploded on the Web and stirred Fiel Corinthiana. A good part of Alvinegro fans asked for the Club’s contractual termination with the athlete, who has drawn attention in recent games for not appearing on the injured list anymore and following unrelated.

Take a look at some wild reactions:

“The truth is that he only came to escape the war”;

“JÔ LEFT FOR MUCH LESS”;

“This guy is slutty, terminate this shit soon”;

Nice market opportunity to bring a young promise of 35 years lol

Meanwhile, Vp is helping the base guys lol

He earns 500,000 a month, that rubbish;

“I still have to read that this catfish is part of Corinthians’ plans for 2023”;

“And the photo has already spread… well, since it spread @duiliomalves (Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians) you can now terminate his contract”

“The door is useful for the friendly house, it leaks”;

“Just what was missing! The pagoda cost a termination, that’s not for less”;