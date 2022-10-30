Ídolo do Vasco remains hospitalized and does not have a medical discharge forecast | Vasco



Geovani Silva, the Little Prince of the Hill, has been hospitalized since Monday in Espírito Santo – Personal archive

Published 10/28/2022 11:36 am

Vasco’s idol, Geovani Silva, 58, has been hospitalized since Monday (24), in Vitória, Espírito Santo. Champion of the Brasileirão and Copa América in 1989, the former midfielder is at Hospital MedSénior and has carried out a series of tests, but still does not have a date for his medical discharge.

Last week, Geovani Silva claimed excessive fatigue and was not feeling well. The former player also had swelling around his body and even considered a thyroid change. In 2015, he overcame spinal cancer, but there is no link between the cases.

Geovani Silva, known as “Pequeno Príncipe da Colina”, had three spells at Vasco: between 1982 and 1989, between 1991 and 1993, and in 1995. At Cruz-Maltino, he played alongside Romário and Roberto Dinamite, played 408 games and scored 49 goals.

At Vasco, Geovani Silva won five Carioca titles (1982, 1987, 1988, 1992 and 1993) and the 1989 Brasileirão title. in the 1988 Olympics, and champion of the Copa América in 1989.