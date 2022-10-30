I’m coming back – Flamengo

﻿“I want / lá láláiá / lalaiá lalaiá… / because I’m coming back!”

It’s freezing on this plane, but I know I’m already in the heat of my Rio de Janeiro, in the arms of my Nation.

Have they already put a Brahminha to freeze? I mean… you can’t just have a beer, right?

I missed Gávea! It’s a good place to live… View towards Christ, on the edge of the Lagoon, birthplace of the biggest fans in the world. Don’t tell anyone, but it’s my favorite destination.

A few years ago I was there again. It’s been almost 40 years of homesickness. I can’t even explain what I felt when they took me on top of the trio, seeing that sea of ​​people to the horizon.

The Nation is really different. I won’t even risk trying to find many words and explanations… When we feel, we know. That’s it.

We speak in the eyes and in the heart. In hearts. Over 42 million hitting hard! If you pay attention, you can even see it pulsing through the Mantle…

Long flight can be tiring… But when we come lying down, hugging the heroes of America, it’s soft, it passes quickly. Dengo do Mengo, is there anything better?

I think I can hear the flight attendants warning us that we’re getting off. I can already see through the window the blue that covers the Marvelous City. oh luck!

Yeah, guys… Now it’s official: everyone free to get off the ship. Enough talk because we’re already landing.

It’s anxiety that doesn’t fit in the chest to go out, see you and be taken in this sea of ​​love.

Come, hug me more!

“I’m back, I’m back! / The one who helps you has arrived / I’ve already warned you / That for lack of love / you don’t die…!”