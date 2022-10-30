Impossible 8 stopped filming for an unusual reason

According to a report by FOX NewsMission: Impossible – Payback Part 2 suffered a brief stoppage in filming for an unusual reason.

It turns out that a flock of sheep invaded the set in the Lake District, England, where Tom Cruise was filming an aerial sequence, flying with a blue parachute.

The actor then stopped to admire the sheep passing by on the set before filming resumed. In addition, he interacted with local fans, signing autographs and taking pictures.

“Tom was kind, polite and very humble”said Adam Wheeler, who followed the situation as he walked his dog alongside his wife, Lucy Hinch. “He apologized for the noise from the helicopters and asked if we were okay.”

READ TOO:

please note that Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1 is scheduled July 14, 2023.

Its budget is estimated to have exceeded $290 million, far above what was originally planned. Most impressively, the substantial tax incentives that production was able to leverage to control costs are already being discounted.

For the purpose of comparison, Mission: Impossible — Fallout Effect2018, cost $190 million.‎

In all, there were seven stoppages, and a very turbulent start in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the health crisis in Europe.

The main cast is back, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle MonaghanWhile Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.