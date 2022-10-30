In France, Lula defeats Bolsonaro with almost 83% of the votes; check results from other countries

Former President Lula, PT candidate for the Planalto Palace, defeated Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in several European capitals. The data were compiled by journalist Jamil Chade, from UOLfrom the ballot boxes released by the consulates.

In Paris, France, Lula received 7,885 votes (over 82%), compared to 1,600 for Bolsonaro (17%). In the first round, the PT had already won in France, with 77.5% of the votes. The former captain came in second with 13.7% of the vote.

A long line formed early in the morning around La Rochefoucauld space, in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, north-central of the French capital. In the morning, voters came to wait about three hours to vote. In the early afternoon, the wait diminished.

In the last hours before closing, there were practically no lines left, a very different scenario from the first round, when voting had to be extended by more than an hour due to the strong flow of voters.

In Greece, Lula obtained 242 votes, while Bolsonaro totaled 193. In Russia, the PT’s advantage is 46 to 23.

In Vienna, Austria, Lula won by 961 to 379. In Geneva, Switzerland, the PT won by 2,320 to 2,279.

(With information from RFI)