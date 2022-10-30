It’s possible? See how it works!

Make money by downloading apps: is it possible to profit using this technique? That’s what Brazilians want to know! Many micro-tasking platforms claim to pay for downloading apps. To earn money, users would only have to choose one of the apps on the list, download it and request payments. The possibility caught the attention of many people. After all, who wouldn’t want to make money effortlessly?

If you want to profit online in 2022, first of all, be careful! Many apps and platforms fail to deliver on their payment promises. Worse still: they hide virtual scams and pyramid schemes. So, how to differentiate the apps that really pay from the fraudulent platforms? We explain below everything you need to know. Discover the most popular options to earn money by downloading apps.

Is it possible to earn money by downloading apps?

Yea! To the delight of the Brazilian public, it is really possible to earn money by downloading applications. However, to make a real profit, interested parties need to follow important tips. The first is to always remember that micro-task apps – be they videos, paid surveys, music or downloading apps – offer small payments to users.

Therefore, it is not possible to use the platforms to guarantee expressive profits. Contrary to what youtubers and influencers indicate, it is not possible to “get rich” using these platforms. The intent of the apps is to reward users for their participation with some change. Therefore, they are good options for those who want to supplement their free time income, but they should not be seen as miraculous methods of generating profits.

Finally, another important recommendation is to never trust platforms or applications that ask for “investment” from users. After all, these alternatives work like pyramid schemes.. Those at the top (developers and publishers) get real payouts, but the other users end up at a loss.

Now that you understand how to escape the virtual scams that proliferate on the internet, See below for the most popular options to earn money by downloading apps.

Make money by downloading apps – Meet PixPremios

One of the most popular apps for those who want to earn money by downloading apps is PixPremios. The app is currently only available on the Play Store. That is: it only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system, and cannot be downloaded on Apple devices.

To earn money, users have several options, and one of them involves downloading applications. Just go to the app’s home panel, check the developer icons and choose the apps. With each app downloaded, subscribers receive a specific amount of coins, which can eventually be converted into cash.

If you want to download PixPremios and start earning money in the app, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.pixpremios.

Toluna Yandex

Quite famous among the international audience, Toluna Yandex is a popular micro-task app. On the platform, subscribers earn money by completing various tasks, like answering surveys, testing beta sites, helping AI systems, and finally downloading apps.

The income generation process is very simple. For each task performed, users earn a predetermined number of credits. To withdraw, just accumulate 5 dollars (about R$ 25). Payments are made via PayPal, so it can take up to 3 business days to clear.

If you want to download Toluna and start making money from the platform, just go to www.toluna.com.

SwagBucks

SwagBucks is another international platform that rewards users for downloading apps. In this case, subscribers download apps in beta version – that is, apps that have not yet been made available to the general public. However, to make a real profit, subscribers also need to fulfill other tasks.

In addition to downloading the apps, users must use them for a predetermined amount of time and report on the experience. Therefore, in addition to earning money, subscribers help in the development and improvement of apps and platforms.

To sign up for SwagBucks and start earning money on the site, just go to www.swagbucks.com.

Earn money on Inbox Dollars

The Inbox Dollars website has several opportunities for those who want to profit from the internet. On the platform, it is possible to earn money by watching ads and advertisements, playing virtual games, filling out questionnaires, sharing the referral link and downloading applications.

The earning process is identical to the other items on the list: users earn points, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and then request payments. A differential of the site is the fact that it has an entry bonus worth 5 dollars (about R$ 25).

To sign up for Inbox Dollars and start earning money on the site, just go to www.inboxdollars.com.

FreeCash

The main purpose of the FreeCash website is to assist in beta testing apps. That’s why the platform offers dollar payments to people all over the world. Users earn money by downloading and testing apps. As with SwagBucks, registrants must complete an experience report.

The amount of payments varies by app. In more urgent options, the platform even offers rewards of up to 10 dollars (about R$ 50). In addition to paying in real money (always via PayPal), the site also has prizes in cryptocurrencies and vouchers.

Make money by downloading apps – FeaturePoints

Finally, FeaturePoints is yet another international platform that brings payments in dollars to Brazilian users. To profit from the site, there’s no secret: users must download apps, use them for a little while, and then rate them with scores.

The site pays up to 2 dollars (about R$ 10) per task. To withdraw, users must accumulate 5 dollars (R$ 25). That is: it is possible to request the withdrawal after performing only 3 tasks. In addition to paying in dollars, the site also offers rewards in cryptocurrencies and gift cards from online stores.

To register for FeaturePoints and start earning money from the site, simply go to www.featurepoints.com.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps, games, investment methods or income generation alternatives. We are not affiliated with the app or developer, we recommend that you carefully research and read all information before downloading any app, registering on platforms or websites, or investing money.