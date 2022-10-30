Ituano technician transfers responsibility for access: ‘Vasco is the great, have no doubt about it’

A team that aimed to reach 44 points and not run the risk of relegation, went far beyond what was expected. With 57 points, Ituano is three away from an unprecedented access to the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. The problem is that on the other side is Vasco, who has 59 points and needs a draw to go up.

The teams face each other in the “final” of access, in a direct confrontation next Sunday, December 6, at 18:30, at the Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu.

Galo de Itu defeated Londrina on Friday night and is one victory away from access. Coach Carlos Pimentel, who led this sprint, gave Vasco the responsibility to go up.

– Vasco is the great, have no doubt about that. Here I look at my supporter and say, we have to fill Novelli Júnior. The Ituano anthem already says: “You are a giant warrior”, when he has the support of his fans. Now is the time to fill Novelli Junior and level against a giant – said Pimentel.

The victory against Londrina also guaranteed the symbolic title of the second round of Série B, with one round to spare. The team left the 16th position, at the end of the first round, and rose to the 5th place in the table, following Bahia and Vasco.

– We never stopped believing, we’ve always told them since we assumed, precisely against Londrina, at Novelli Júnior, in the first round, that Ituano was the unlikely. But improbable doesn’t mean it’s impossible. At each stage we build. The first stage was to escape relegation, score 44 points and eleven wins. The second stage was to be the best paulista in the competition and we went. The third stage was to be the champion of the third round and we went today. The fourth stage is the dream, it’s the final. Who said that racing points championship has no end? There is – reported the coach of Galo de Itu.

Carlos Pimentel took over Ituano exactly one turn, against Londrina, in the 18th round. Since then, there have been 20 games, with a record of 11 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses. The then technical assistant became an interim and was later appointed to the position. He replaced Mazola Júnior, who spent 13 months in charge of the team.

The ticket scheme for the clash between Ituano and Vasco should be released next Monday.

source: ge